Highlander: The Wild Origin Story Behind an 80s Cult Classic

Highlander premiered in the spring of 1986, earning praise for its unique blend of epic genre weirdness… but its box office? Yeah, it could’ve been better. A lot better. Over time, though, the film earned a fiercely loyal cult following. But the road from flop to phenomenon was anything but smooth. So how did a movie with disappointing ticket sales spawn not one sequel, but an entire franchise of sequels, spin-offs, comics, games, and more? Who was originally cast as Connor MacLeod? How did production convince Queen to create multiple original songs for the soundtrack? And which co-star became close friends with Sean Connery… and which one almost decapitated him? Grab your shield, your kilt, and your sword because we’re heading back to 16th-century Scotland to find out what happened to Highlander.

Gregory Widen, who would later write Backdraft, was just 20 when he came up with the idea that became Highlander. A tour of London’s Tower of London sparked the concept: as he watched guides in period clothing, he wondered, What if those costumes weren’t props? What if they’ve been alive since that era? That simple question became the seed for the immortal protagonist, Connor MacLeod.

Widen was a UCLA film student and a full-time firefighter. He said leaping into burning buildings by day and analyzing Japanese cinematography by night may have influenced the script’s constant shifting between modern-day New York and 16th-century Scotland. He even admitted he wrote much of the script at the fire station, axe in hand – which might explain the visceral, brutal battle scenes. He was also inspired by Ridley Scott’s The Duellists, a story about a rivalry spanning years, an idea that evolved into Highlander’s mythic immortal conflict.

Originally titled Shadow Clan, Widen submitted his script to screenwriting professor Richard Walter at UCLA. Walter gave it an A and insisted he take it to an agent. Widen sold it for $200,000, and the project soon involved three production companies, including Davis-Panzer Productions. Writers Peter Bellwood and Larry Ferguson, who had previously collaborated on HBO’s St. Helens, were brought in to rework the script. Their revisions added humor and emotional texture, but Widen later noted one inconsistency: MacLeod is stabbed, survives, and laughs it off, suggesting pain doesn’t matter, which Widen never intended. Still, the rewrites helped shape the version that eventually made it to camera.

By the mid-80s, Russell Mulcahy was a giant in music videos, directing hits for Elton John, Duran Duran, AC/DC, Fleetwood Mac, and Billy Joel. His film career, however, hadn’t reached that same level—even though his 1984 cult creature feature Razorback had already gained a loyal fanbase. Mulcahy was drawn to the tragic love story at the center of Highlander. Immortality meant MacLeod would outlive everyone he ever cared about. That emotional core made the fantasy feel human.

Bellwood mentioned Mulcahy’s Duran Duran videos and the finale of Razorback to co-writer Ferguson. Ferguson thought for a moment and said, “This may be our guy.” He was right.

Finding the lead actor proved challenging. The studio considered Michael Douglas, Mickey Rourke, Kevin Costner, Mel Gibson, and others. Eventually, Kurt Russell was cast… but pulled out at the request of Goldie Hawn to shoot John Carpenter’s Big Trouble in Little China. Then Mulcahy saw a photo of Christopher Lambert as Tarzan in Greystoke in a magazine and declared, “This is our guy.” Producers hesitated, as Lambert didn’t speak English. But after hiring a language coach, Lambert learned fast enough to secure the role. Mulcahy said Lambert’s eyes sold him: “piercing, ancient,” like a man who had lived for centuries.

To add star power, the studio brought in Sean Connery as Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez, MacLeod’s immortal mentor. Lambert and Connery’s chemistry made the mentor-student relationship both heartfelt and hilarious. Connery shot all his scenes in a single week for a $1 million paycheck. Lambert loved working with him so much he refused to do the sequel unless Connery returned.

Clancy Brown, recommended by Sting, was cast as The Kurgan, the massive warrior hunting MacLeod through modern-day New York. Brown later claimed he wasn’t paid because he was still largely unknown. He also terrified the crew with his intensity. On his first day, he accidentally struck a table with the flat of his sword, snapping the blade and sending a shard flying past Sean Connery’s head. Connery stormed off, understandably, but returned after Brown apologized. Connery joked he might want to use his stuntman next time.

Roxanne Hart joined the cast as Brenda Wyatt, a forensic scientist investigating a string of mysterious beheadings. Initially hesitant due to the script’s violence, she accepted after producer Peter Davis assured her the beheadings were grounded in mythology, not gore.

Mulcahy loved Queen’s Flash Gordon soundtrack and approached them to write a theme song. The band was reluctant—until they saw footage and read the script. After that, all four members wrote songs for the film. Brian May wrote “Who Wants to Live Forever” on the cab ride home after his first screening. A planned Highlander soundtrack album was scrapped, so most songs appeared on Queen’s 1986 album A Kind of Magic, named after a line from the film. “Princes of the Universe” became the film’s opening theme and later the theme song for Highlander: The Series.

Filming took place across New York, Scotland, and England. Scotland’s brutal weather meant shooting in freezing rain and mud. The opening fight was originally set at a hockey game (with a supposed Wayne Gretzky cameo) but the NHL rejected the idea. It was changed to a pro-wrestling event, which Mulcahy somehow made work.

The final duel went through multiple rewrites, with the setting changing from the Statue of Liberty to an amusement park to the Silvercup Studios rooftop.

Ten weeks of sword training still didn’t prevent chaos, like the Connery incident.

Highlander debuted in March 1986 and grossed just $2.5 million its opening weekend.

Its total worldwide box office: $12.9 million on a $16 million budget.

But critics didn’t hate it. It holds:

69% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes

79% Audience Score

7.0 IMDb rating

As one critic put it, “People hate Highlander because it’s cheesy, bombastic, and absurd. And people love it for the same reasons.” Home video turned it into a cult phenomenon – and from there, the franchise exploded.

The sequels:

Highlander II: The Quickening (1991)

Highlander III: The Sorcerer (1994)

Highlander: Endgame (2000)

Highlander: The Source (2007)

The TV universe:

Highlander: The Series

Highlander: The Raven

Highlander: The Animated Series

Plus: novels, comics, and video games. And today, a reboot is in development, with Henry Cavill set to star and Chad Stahelski (director of John Wick) attached to direct.

Despite all the sequels and spinoffs, both Christopher Lambert and Gregory Widen still insist nothing has topped the original. Mulcahy’s bold direction, Queen’s music, and Widen’s emotional core of loss, love, and tragedy give the film a timeless resonance.

Nearly four decades later, Highlander keeps finding new fans. Like the immortals themselves, it refuses to die. And the fans know that in the end… there can be only one.

