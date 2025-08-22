HIM: Jordan Peele-produced sports horror movie gets new featurette

It didn’t take long for Jordan Peele to be the name you wanted attached to your horror movie. The latest is HIM, directed by Justin Tipping, and now we have a new featurette on the movie titled “Shepherding HIM.”

The brief video – which comes on the heels of the trailer – opens with Peele praising Tipping for his ability to create a horror movie set within the world of professional sports. From there, Tipping says he wanted to meld the two worlds to create something unique. Also seen are stars Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers and Julia Fox. In addition to the talking heads, we get clips of the movie.

Here is the plot of HIM, as per Universal: “HIM stars former college wide-receiver Tyriq Withers as Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life, and identity, to football. On the eve of professional football’s annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma. Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah’s isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White (Julia Fox; Uncut Gems, No Sudden Move). But as Cam’s training accelerates, Isaiah’s charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for.” Joining the cast alongside Withers, Wayans and Fox are Tim Heidecker, Jim Jeffries, MMA fighter Maurice Greene, and hip hop artists Tierra Whack and Guapdad 4000.

With Peele on board for HIM, that means it’s just the latest from his Monkeypaw Productions, which he launched in 2012 with Key & Peele. But the company has now grown to be primarily associated with horror (and considering its name comes from the classic short story, that’s no surprise). In addition to HIM, it will also oversee Peele’s much-anticipated next film, which we know basically nothing about but is slated for October 23rd, 2026.

HIM hits the gridiron on September 19th. Will you be seeing it or does this one get a pass?



