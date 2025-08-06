Him: Jordan Peele-produced sports horror film gets a full trailer, reaches theatres next month

Back in 2022, Get Out, Us, and Nope writer/director Jordan Peele‘s production company Monkeypaw Productions acquired the genre film pitch Goat from writers Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, the plan being that Peele would be producing Goat as part of Monkeypaw’s overall deal with Universal Pictures. The sports-related horror project made its way through production under the title Him last year, aiming for a September 19 theatrical release. A teaser trailer was unveiled a few months ago, and now a full trailer has dropped online. Check it out in the embed above!

Justin Tipping – who made his feature directorial debut with the 2016 drama Kicks – directed the film and did some work on the script, with lead roles going to Marlon Wayans (Scary Movie), Tyriq Withers (The Game), and Julia Fox (Uncut Gems).

Him has the following synopsis: Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback, has devoted his life, and identity, to football. On the eve of professional football’s annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma. Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White, a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah’s isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White. But as Cam’s training accelerates, Isaiah’s charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for. Withers plays Cameron, with Wayans as Isaiah and Fox as Elsie. A press release noted that “the film features a dynamic supporting cast including alternative comedy legend Tim Heidecker (First Time Female Director) and Australian comic Jim Jefferies (The Jim Jefferies Show), plus MMA heavyweight fighter Maurice Greene and hip hop phenoms Guapdad 4000 and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack, all three in their feature film debuts.”

Writers Akers and Bronkie previously created the Facebook Watch series Limetown, which starred Jessica Biel. Since making Kicks, Tipping has gone on to direct episodes of multiple TV shows, including Black Monday, The Chi, Dear White People, Dare Me, Twenties, Run the World, Flatbush Misdemeanors, and Joe vs. Carole. Peele is producing Him with Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, and Jamal Watson. David Kern and Kate Oh serve as executive producers. Universal EVP Production Development Sara Scott and Director of Development Tony Ducret are overseeing the project for the studio. The film has been rated R for strong/bloody violence, language throughout, sexual material, nudity and some drug use.

Will you be watching Him next month? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.