Is Jordan Peele warming up to the idea of directing a Marvel movie?

The fact that there was going to be a Blade reboot as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring Mashershala Ali in the title role, came as a huge surprise when the announcement was made at the San Diego Comic-Con back in July of 2019… but we’ve reached the six year anniversary of that announcement, and we still haven’t seen a new Blade movie. The closest we’ve gotten is Ali making a vocal cameo as the character at the end of Eternals back in 2021. As of right now, the movie doesn’t even have a director attached to it (as far as we know) – and some fans are wondering, could we see Jordan Peele swoop in and save this project from development hell?

Peele in the MCU?

As soon as the MCU Blade was announced, fans started taking to social media to suggest Jordan Peele – whose credits include Get Out, Us, and Nope – for the directing gig. There was so much noise about the possibility, Peele quickly addressed it and shot it down in an interview with Rolling Stone. He said, “ So many of those properties — it’s a childhood dream to be able to essentially see what you saw in your imagination as a child, watching or reading or whatever you were doing with that stuff. It’s a filmmaker’s dream. But you know, I feel like I only have so much time. I have a lot of stories to tell, and it just doesn’t feel right. It just doesn’t feel right. I’m a comic book and graphic novel appreciator, but I can’t call myself a true fanboy. … As a director, if I was going to do any pre-existing property it’d be something like (the Candyman reboot he produced). But I just feel like, look, let’s help tell the story, but save my directing ventures for these stories that are my originals. I don’t know a better way to say it. “

And yet, we keep getting indications that Marvel wants to work with Peele – if not on Blade, then on one of their many other projects. Last year, it was rumored that Marvel brought Peele in to discuss their X-Men reboot, before the directing job on that one went to Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier. A year and a half later, industry scooper Daniel RPK has reiterated that “ Marvel Studios reportedly wants Jordan Peele to direct an MCU film. ” Pouring fuel on the fire, the X account of Peele’s own production company, Monkeypaw Productions, shared a post about that rumor:

What Is Peele Up To?

Peele’s third feature, Nope, was released in 2022 – and while he has continued producing multiple projects through Monkeypaw, it seems like he’s been having trouble figuring out his fourth feature. The project is set up at Universal and was originally scheduled to be released in October of 2024. After the writers strikes (and a supposed complete creative overhaul), the movie was pushed to October of 2026. Four months ago, Universal pulled it from their release schedule and has never re-scheduled it, since there’s no indication that it will be ready to go into production any time soon. Some have speculated that Peele might be struggling to find an original idea that could be a worthy successor to Get Out, Us, and Nope… and if that’s the case, it would make a lot of sense to hear that he’s warming up to the idea of working on an existing property for Marvel.

Which Properties Could Be a Match for Peele?

Things have been looking dire for Blade, with screenwriters and directors coming and going – but while talking to a group of journalists at Marvel Studios a few months ago, studio president Kevin Feige confirmed that Ali is still attached to star in an MCU Blade movie, which may have finally found its story and setting. For a while, the reboot was going to be set in the 1920s, and that’s why the 1930s-set Sinners ended up using some wardrobe that was originally intended for Blade, but Feige said that they’re now focusing on telling a story that’s set in modern day.

Any time Peele’s name and Marvel come up in the same sentence, fans start rooting for him to take the Blade job. Others that come up as possible matches for Peele’s sensibilities include the rumored Midnight Sons movie, which would feature a team of supernatural characters (think Blade, Ghost Rider, Moon Knight, etc.), or a third Doctor Strange movie, if Sam Raimi doesn’t return to the helm.

Would you like to see Jordan Peele direct a movie for Marvel? If so, which MCU movie would you like to see him make? Let us know by leaving a comment below.