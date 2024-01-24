Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, and Chris Evans will star in Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke’s Honey Don’t!

Roll out the red carpet because Ethan Coen’s upcoming feature, Honey Don’t, is ready to add some of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters to the cast. Coen will reteam with Margaret Qualley (Poor Things, Maid, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) for the new project, with Aubrey Plaza (Ingrid Goes West, Emily the Criminal, Legion), and Chris Evans (The Grey Man, Knives Out, Captain America: The First Avenger) leading the cast. Details about the plot remain a mystery, but whispers around the watercooler suggest it’s a comedy in the vein of Focus Features‘ Drive-Away Dolls.

Coen teased his follow-up to Drive-Away Dolls in July of last year. Coen directs Honey Don’t! from a script he wrote with his wife, Tricia Cooke. The duo paired off for Drive-Away Dolls, starring Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan (Miracle Workers, Rumble). The duo’s Drive-Away Dolls revolves around Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian, who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.

Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp, and Matt Damon join Qualley and Viswanathan for Coen and Cooke’s unique crime caper, with Focus handling domestic distribution. Meanwhile, Universal Pictures will bring the film overseas. Robert Graf, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner join Coen and Cooke as producers.

After getting delayed because of the pandemic, Drive-Away Dolls comes to theaters on February 23, 2024.

Margaret Qualley recently starred in Yorgos Lanthinos’ Academy Award-nominated feature, Poor Things. She also stars in Lanthimos’ upcoming feature Kinds of Kindness alongside Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Haunter Schafer, Hong Chau, and Mamoudou Athie.

Aubrey Plaza recently reprised her role as Julie Powers for the Netflix animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. With several projects in various stages of production, you can catch Plaza in Marvel’s Agatha: Darkhold Diaries and Francis Ford Coppola’s long-gestating dream project, Megalopolis.

Finally, Evans joins Plaza in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off as the evil ex-boyfriend Lucas Lee. Evans also stars alongside Dwayne Johnson in the upcoming Jake Kasdan-directed holiday comedy Red One, starring J.K. Simmons as a jacked-up Santa Claus, with Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Liu, Bonnie Hunt, Nick Kroll, and Mary Elizabeth Ellis leading the cast.

Are you excited to learn more about Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke’s Honey Don’t! What do you think the movie is about? Let us know in the comments section below.