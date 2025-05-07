Margaret Qualley tries to solve a murder in the new trailer for Ethan Coen’s Honey Don’t!

Focus Features has slated Ethan Coen‘s dark comedy Honey Don’t! for an August 22 theatrical release. The film stars Margaret Qualley as Honey O’Donahue, a small-town private investigator who delves into a series of strange deaths tied to a mysterious church. Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans, Charlie Day, and Billy Eichner also star in the project. The studio has now released the trailer, which you can view above.

Honey Don’t! will have its world premiere at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight Screenings section. In addition to helming the film, Coen also co-wrote the script with Tricia Cooke. It will be the second installment of the “lesbian B-movie trilogy,” which began with Coen and Cooke’s Drive-Away Dolls, which also starred Qualley.

While speaking with i-D, Qualley dropped a few details about her character, including that she had to hit the brakes on her “natural Scooby-Doo” inclinations so that she would “be a little more suave than I am, more mysterious. I tend to want to diffuse things before they even happen. [Whereas] Honey, she’s like honey — she’s skillful, she’s smooth, she is slipping in and out undetected.“ Qualley continued, “No girl needs to be taught how to be a detective. Women know what’s happening even when they don’t know what’s happening. I remember in my early twenties, especially, my investigative skills on Instagram were really out of control. It’s a combination of tools, craft, and gut instinct.” She added that she hasn’t read a script or been contacted for the final installment of the trilogy, but she made it known that if she’s not in it, “I will be offended and I will be upset.“