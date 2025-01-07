Sony announces feature film adapations of its hit video games Horizon Zero Dawn and Helldivers 2

Sony announced plans to adapt Horizon Zero Dawn and Helldivers 2 into movies, with a Ghost of Tsushima anime on the way.

For democracy and giant robots! After unleashing a trailer for the second season of The Last of Us, Sony used their time at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) to announce feature film adaptations for two of its hottest gaming properties, Horizon Zero Dawn and Helldivers 2.

Speaking about the projects at the annual technology showcase, Asad Qizilbash, Head of Playstation Productions, said, “Looking ahead as to what might come next, I’m excited to announce we are working with Sony Pictures on developing a film adaptation of our amazingly popular PlayStation game Helldivers 2.” Qizilbash included plans for an adaptation of Horizon Zero Dawn and a Ghost of Tsushima anime called Ghost of Tsushima: Legends in his address.

Horizon Zero Dawn takes place in a far-flung future where colossal machines roam and rule the Earth, and pockets of humanity survive in unique tribes among the lush, overgrown ruins of our long-lost civilization. Players take up a bow and spear as Aloy, a young machine hunter and outcast of her tribe. Throughout the adventure, Aloy discovers her origins, the truth of this mysterious world, and her own destiny to save it from impending doom.

Sony announced plans to adapt Horizon Zero Dawn into a Netflix television series. Still, a report by Rolling Stone said twelve staffers accused The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman of bullying, toxic, and manipulative behavior. Sony’s new plan is for Alot to scale the silver screen, bypassing the episodic route.

Meanwhile, Helldivers 2 “is a 3rd person squad-based shooter that sees the elite forces of the Helldivers battling to win an intergalactic struggle to rid the galaxy of the rising alien threats. From a 3rd person perspective, players use a variety of weapons (pistols, machine guns, flamethrowers) and stratagems (turrets, airstrikes, etc.) to shoot and kill the alien threats. Players can also aim down the sights for a more accurate 1st person camera view. Combat is accompanied by frequent sprays of blood and dismemberment as players exterminate the alien forces or players and squad mates are hit by environmental explosions or friendly fire.”

Rightfully so, many players compare Helldivers 2 to Paul Verhoeven’s 1997 dystopian sci-fi film Starship Troopers. The game carries the same satirical tone and zeal for upholding democracy while beating back one alien invasion after the next.

Lastly, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends finds Takanobu Mizuno (Star Wars: Visions “The Duel”) directing the series at Kamikaze Douga, with Gen Urobuchi writing the story composition. The anime will be produced in collaboration with Aniplex, with Sony Music as the music and soundtrack partner.

Here’s a synopsis for the original game, Ghost of Tsushima:

“The year is 1274. Samurai warriors are the legendary defenders of Japan—until the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population. As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes to fight back. But honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory. You must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting—the way of the Ghost—as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan.”

Wow! That’s a lot to process. What do you think about Sony going hard in the paint with movies based on Horizon Zero Dawn, Helldivers 2, and Ghost of Tsushima? Which one are you looking forward to the most? My money is on Horizon Zero Dawn, as I don’t know if anyone can strike the satirical tone of Helldivers, and Ghost of Tsushima is a classic story that is done well. Either way, I’ll be there for all of these projects.