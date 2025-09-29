Hotel Hotel Hotel Hotel: Together director Michael Shanks moving ahead with sci-fi thriller

JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray had the chance to see the body horror film Together at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and said that “horror fans are going to have a blast” with this one when it made its way out into the world. (You can read his full 8/10 review at THIS LINK.) The film didn’t draw in a huge number of viewers, but it did manage to pass $32 million at the global box office, and a wider audience has had a chance to see it since it received a digital release last month. I haven’t gotten around to watching Together yet – but while I’m dragging my feet, writer/director Michael Shanks is moving on. Deadline reports that Shanks (no, he is not the actor who was on Stargate SG-1), who made his feature debut with Together, is teaming with A24 for his second feature, a sci-fi thriller called Hotel Hotel Hotel Hotel . And I’m thankful for copy and paste, because I’m not going to type the word “hotel” four times in a row again.

Hotel Hotel Hotel Hotel will follow a man who wakes up trapped in a mysterious hotel room. All alone in a mind-bending prison, his only chance for escape is teamwork: with himself. Shanks’ screenplay was featured on the Black List, an annual survey of the most-liked motion picture screenplays not yet produced, back in 2021.

Shanks will be producing the film alongside Mike Cowap of Princess Pictures and Adam McKay and Todd Schulman of HyperObject Industries. Deadline notes that A24 is moving fast to get Hotel Hotel Hotel Hotel up and running as Shanks begins the casting process.

If you’d like to read a review of Shanks’ 102 page script, one can be found on Script Shadow. Here’s a snippet: “ Hotel Hotel Hotel Hotel is one of the trippiest scripts I’ve ever read. About midway through, I had to stop, regroup, get my brain centered again, before going back into the story. The rules here are so extensive that brain naps are a requirement. But I learned something today, which is that the reader will go with an extensive rule-set if your world is cool. Usually I roll my eyes at too many rules and chastise the writer for being too complicated. But, in the case of Hotel Hotel Hotel Hotel, the rules were like this grandiose puzzle that was fun to solve. “

Have you seen Together, and are you interested in Hotel Hotel Hotel Hotel? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.