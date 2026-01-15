Cate Blanchett to play Valka in Universal’s live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon 2

Cate Blanchett is ready to saddle up for Universal’s live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon 2! According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two-time Oscar-winning actress is reprising her role as the Viking warrior Valka for the upcoming adaptation.

Who is the Viking warrior Valka?

According to Fandom, Valka is Hiccup’s long-lost mother and the wife of Stoick the Vast. After being spirited away by a dragon after Hiccup was born, the whole village of Berk assumed she was dead. Nearly two decades later, she accidentally crosses paths with Hiccup during his mission to stop Drago Bludvist and his reign of terror. Valka rides the Stormcutter dragon named Cloudjumper, which, as it happens, is the same dragon that abducted her some twenty years ago.

How to Train Your Dragon filmmaker Dean DeBlois, who co-created the franchise and wrote and directed last year’s How to Train Your Dragon, returns for the sequel. The first installment of the live-action adaptations earned $636 million worldwide, with fans and critics celebrating the exhilarating remake as a worthwhile update to the original animated feature. How to Train Your Dragon is, of course, based on the fantasy novel series by best-selling author Cressida Cowell.

Getting the band back together

Cate Blanchett joins Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, and Harry Trevaldwyn in the sequel. How to Train Your Dragon 2, released in 2014, continues the story of the young Viking Hiccup and his fearless dragon Toothless. When Hiccup and Toothless discover an ice cave that is home to hundreds of new wild dragons and the mysterious Dragon Rider, the two friends find themselves at the center of a battle to protect the peace. The second chapter of the animated film series features the voices of Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, T.J. Miller, Kristin Wiig, Djimon Hounsou, and Kit Harrington.

Adding to the authenticity

Having Cate Blanchett reprise her role as Valka for How to Train Your Dragon 2 is a no-brainer. I love that these live-action adaptations are something of a reunion for members of the original cast. This detail gives the live-action remakes a sense of authenticity that’s often lost when moving from one medium to another. We won’t see How to Train Your Dragon 2 until 2027, but at least fans can rest easy knowing the sequel is in excellent hands.