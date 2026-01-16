Severance actor Ólafur Darri Ólafsson joins the cast of How to Train Your Dragon 2 as the villain Drago Bludvist

Universal’s live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon 2 is gearing up for an epic adventure on the silver screen with exciting new additions to the cast. Yesterday, we learned that Cate Blanchett will reprise her role as the Viking warrior Valka, and today, Deadline reports that Severance actor Ólafur Darri Ólafsson will play the nefarious villain Drago Bludvist in the upcoming sequel.

Who is Drago Bludvist?

Drago Bludvist is the primary antagonist of the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, based on Cressida Cowell’s best-selling novel series. According to Fandom, Drago Bludvist is a barbarous, grudge-bearing, megalomaniacal warlord whose goal is to enslave a massive army of dragons with his Bewilderbeast. Despite his grisly appearance, Drago is charismatic, and he uses his charms to convince entire tribes of chieftains to follow him in his mission to dominate the human race. Drago is the former leader of the Krogan, Eret, the Warlords, and the Northern Alliance. He’s also the one who murdered Stoik the Vast, Hiuccup’s father. Djimon Hounsou voiced Drago in the animated version of How to Train Your Dragon 2 and the final Dragons: Race to the Edge episode.

How to Train Your Dragon filmmaker Dean DeBlois, who co-created the franchise and wrote and directed last year’s How to Train Your Dragon, returns for the sequel. The first installment of the live-action adaptations earned $636 million worldwide, with fans and critics celebrating the exhilarating remake as a worthwhile update to the original animated feature.

Who else stars in How to Train Your Dragon 2?

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson joins Cate Blanchett, Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, and Harry Trevaldwyn in the sequel. How to Train Your Dragon 2, released in 2014, continues the story of the young Viking Hiccup and his fearless dragon Toothless. When Hiccup and Toothless discover an ice cave that is home to hundreds of new wild dragons and the mysterious Dragon Rider, the two friends find themselves at the center of a battle to protect the peace. The second chapter of the animated film series features the voices of Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, T.J. Miller, Kristin Wiig, Djimon Hounsou, and Kit Harrington.