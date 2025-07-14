How to Train Your Dragon flies into digital on-demand tomorrow

The live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon has flown into theaters and will now set ablaze to streaming as Universal Home Entertainment promotes the digital premiere of the film on-demand starting tomorrow July 15. The release has a bevy of special features, which includes “more than 75-minutes of bonus content including deleted scenes, a gag reel and making of vignettes that dive deeper into the cutting-edge visual effects, elaborate character transformations, and iconic story that bring the Isle of Berk, the dragons and Vikings to life with jaw-dropping realism.”

Additionally, not only will the movie be available, but JoBlo will also be premiering our interviews with the whole cast tomorrow as well! So, stay tuned!

The description in the press release reads,

Captivating global audiences, the animated franchise has earned four Academy Award nominations and grossed more than $1.6 billion at the global box-office. HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON comes to life like never before. Oscar nominee Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind the acclaimed franchise, turns his beloved animated film into a stunning live-action spectacle. On the Isle of Berk, Vikings and dragons have battled for generations, but that won’t stop Hiccup (Mason Thames), the son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler), from building an unlikely bond with the feared dragon, Toothless. With an ancient evil threatening their worlds, it’s up to Hiccup, Toothless, and their courageous companion Astrid (Nico Parker) to make the realm realize they’re stronger together, and only through friendship and bravery can they overcome the challenges of a high-flying adventure.



Gerard Butler (300, Has Fallen franchise) reprises his voice role from the animated franchise and is joined by a talented cast of franchise newcomers including Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead, Paul), Mason Thames (The Black Phone, “For All Mankind”), Nico Parker (Dumbo, “The Last of Us”), Gabriel Howell (“Bodies”), Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (“Smothered”), and Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy).

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES WHEN PURCHASING AT PARTICIPTING RETAILERS:

Deleted Scenes with Introductions by Writer/Director Dean DeBlois

Gag Reel

Love and Legacy: Making HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON – Go behind the scenes to see how the beloved characters and intricate fantasy world were brought to the live-action medium.

– Go behind the scenes to see how the beloved characters and intricate fantasy world were brought to the live-action medium. Building Berk – Walk onto the set of HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON and take in the scale, detail, and heart that went into building Berk.

– Walk onto the set of HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON and take in the scale, detail, and heart that went into building Berk. Dreaming Up the Dragons – A glimpse at the technology, artistry, and imagination involved in bringing life-like dragons to the screen.

– A glimpse at the technology, artistry, and imagination involved in bringing life-like dragons to the screen. Fit for a Viking – Witness the elaborate transformations the cast made to embody the Vikings we see in the film.

– Witness the elaborate transformations the cast made to embody the Vikings we see in the film. Forbidden Friendship with Introductions by Writer/Director Dean DeBlois – Watch Mason Thames perform the full Forbidden Friendship sequence with a puppeteer in the early stages of creating one of the film’s most iconic scenes.

– Watch Mason Thames perform the full Forbidden Friendship sequence with a puppeteer in the early stages of creating one of the film’s most iconic scenes. Test Drive with Introduction by Writer/Director Dean DeBlois – Hold on tight as we join Hiccup on his first flight with Toothless, and see the various elements that came together to construct the thrilling scene.

– Hold on tight as we join Hiccup on his first flight with Toothless, and see the various elements that came together to construct the thrilling scene. Exploring the Isle of Berk at Epic Universe – Explore HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON – Isle of Berk and discover an island where Vikings and fire-breathing dragons exist together in harmony.

– Explore HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON – Isle of Berk and discover an island where Vikings and fire-breathing dragons exist together in harmony. Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Dean DeBlois