How to Train Your Dragon: We Interview Mason Thames, Nico Parker & director Dean DuBois in Norway!

One of the summer’s biggest hits has been How to Train Your Dragon, the live-action remake of the beloved animated classic. With a massive $240 million domestic haul (and counting), and an impressive $562 million from international markets, it’s no surprise that Universal Pictures has already locked in director Dean DeBlois and stars Mason Thames, Nico Parker, and Gerard Butler for a sequel. After all, the animated sequel is widely considered a highlight of the franchise.

Now, How to Train Your Dragon is making its digital debut—so if you haven’t seen it yet (or want to enjoy it again), you can now do so from the comfort of your own home. For physical media collectors, the 4K Blu-ray will be released on August 12.

To celebrate the film’s home release, Universal Home Video went all out and hosted an incredible press trip to Norway, honoring the movie’s Viking roots. JoBlo was invited to join the adventure, and our own Taylor James Johnson—best known as the voice behind our WTF Happened to This Celebrity series—flew to Norway to take part.

We’ll be sharing more on Taylor’s Viking training experience later this week, but in the meantime, here’s a teaser: two great interviews he conducted while overseas! First, Taylor sat down with the film’s young stars—The Black Phone breakout Mason Thames, who plays Hiccup, and rising talent Nico Parker, who earned rave reviews as Astrid. The duo opened up about their life-changing experience making what’s expected to be just the beginning of a long-running series.

Then, Taylor caught up with director Dean DeBlois, who not only helmed the original animated films but also returned to direct this rare and ambitious live-action adaptation.

More from Norway coming soon—but for now, check out some photos from Taylor’s unforgettable trip!