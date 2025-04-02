The first reactions for How to Train Your Dragon say the live-action adaptation is a “breathtaking adventure”

The first reactions to the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon overwhelmingly praise the film’s sense of magic and adventure.

Universal brought something special to CinemaCon 2025 by screening the studio’s live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon. Dean DeBlois, who directed the original animated trilogy, returns to helm the latest version of the epic tale of friendship, bravery, and never judging a dragon by its razor-sharp teeth.

To celebrate the film’s CinemaCon debut, we’ve gathered many reactions to the film, knowing there are significant fans of the franchise in attendance.

I expected the reactions to How to Train Your Dragon to be positive, but to see it being universally praised is fantastic! There’s been a soullessness to some live-action adaptations of classic animations lately, and it’s reassuring to see HTTYD bucks the trend. Dean Deblois hasn’t lost his magic touch for the franchise, and if the film’s box office is as enthusiastic as these early reactions, we could get the whole trilogy reimagined on the silver screen!

The #HowToTrainYourDragon live action flick was a blast. Beautifully mounted, and well cast. Gerard Butler and Nico Parker are standouts. — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) April 2, 2025

#HowToTrainYourDragon was everything I wanted as someone utterly obsessed with original. Once you settle in, you're back in Berk. The dragons look fantastic and that first flight is the thing of dreams. I'm thrilled this worked so well. #CinemaCon #CinemaCon2025 #HTTYD pic.twitter.com/frNTJ2QUvn — Kaitlyn Booth ✈️ #CinemaCon2025 (@katiesmovies) April 2, 2025

#HowToTrainYourDragon SOARS again with an ENCHANTING reimagining! Hiccup & Toothless’ bond remains SPELLBINDING, bringing all the heart & adventure fans cherish. A MAJESTIC journey that captures the magic of dragons like never before! pic.twitter.com/4UyNel1VUG — Shahbaz @ CinemaCon (@shayhbaz) April 2, 2025

#HowToTrainYourDragon is a BREATHTAKING ADVENTURE that soars to new heights. Dean DeBlois captures the heart and soul of the original while elevating it with fantastic performances, thrilling sequences, and epic thrills. A must-watch in @IMAX! pic.twitter.com/G1lgbqMbuV — Anthony Gagliardi @ CinemaCon (@AJGaliardi) April 2, 2025

#HowToTrainYourDragon was, simply, incredible. The flight scenes were awe-inspiring, that action was dynamic/riveting, and it retains all the heart and humor along the way. Wasn’t exactly sold on this live-action remake before, but I’m blown away. #CinemaCon https://t.co/78sN7t6FFT pic.twitter.com/85r1mW4rA0 — Jordan Maison @CinemaCon (@JordanMaison) April 2, 2025

#HowToTrainYourDragon is a GORGEOUS reimagining of one of the most beloved animated films of all time. Full of heart, it takes everything that made the original so special and soars to new heights with BREATHTAKING visuals and a spectacular story for a whole new generation. pic.twitter.com/s52JACGowt — Daniel Baptista @ CinemaCon (@dbapz) April 2, 2025

How To Train Your Dragon (2025) has all the charm of the original enhanced into something I never thought it could accomplish. The cast is incredible & the dragons adorable. I lost count of how many times I cried. This is something truly fantastic. #HTTYD #HowToTrainYourDragon pic.twitter.com/lAs331wT6Q — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) April 2, 2025

How To Train Your Dragon was INCREDIBLE. There are jaw dropping sequences that truly took my breath away. 2 scenes in particular had me in tears. Mason Thames truly embodies who Hiccup is and it was a sight to behold. This is the family film of the summer. #HowToTrainYourDragon pic.twitter.com/PGlmGBsZSe — Junior Felix (@JuniorFett) April 2, 2025

How to Train Your Dragon focuses on the special friendship between a young and unheroic Viking boy named Hiccup, and Toothless, an injured dragon he nurses back to health. The movies chronicled Hiccup and Toothless’ quest to combat humanity’s prejudice against dragons, the ache of overcoming the loss of a parent, and first love.

The live-action movie stars Mason Thames (The Black Phone) as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock the Third, with Nico Parker (Dumbo) as Hiccup’s love interest and fellow student in dragon-fighting training, Astrid Hofferson. They’re joined in the cast by Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2) as Hiccup’s best friend Fishlegs Ingerman, Gabriel Howell (Nightsleeper) as his rival Snotlout Jorgenson, Harry Trevaldwyn (The Bubble) and Bronwyn James (Wicked) as twins Tuffnut and Ruffnut, Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club) as Phlegma, Murray McArthur (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) as Hoark, Nick Cornwall (Sky Sharks) as Hürl, and Outer Banks stunt performer Samuel Johnson as Skaldor. Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) has an unspecified role. Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead) is playing blacksmith Gobber the Belch – and, in a very cool turn of events, Gerard Butler, who provided the voice of Hiccup’s father Stoick the Vast in the animated films, is back to bring his character to life in live-action.

