Fly high with newly revealed character posters from the live-action How to Train Your Dragon

Dean DeBlois returns to the world of mystical dragons for the live-action remake and you can check out the characters in the new posters.

As much as fans of the How to Train Your Dragon feel this live-action remake is unnecessary, the original’s writer/director, Dean DeBlois, returns to the Viking world for this entry. “I decided to revisit How to Train Your Dragon because it felt like an amazing opportunity to not only direct a live-action movie but to be jumping back into a world that I frankly miss,” DeBlois says. “I miss these characters. I miss this world, and I love movies that have a really poignant message buried deep within a moving spectacle. Adventure, wonder. That’s what this movie really packs. It’s about a regular kid who gets to bond with a powerful animal and there is something that’s universally wish fufilling about that,” He added.

Now, you can get a better look at the characters and their mystical, fire-breathing, flying counterparts with newly released posters from the official How to Train Your Dragon social media account.

How to Train Your Dragon focuses on the special friendship between a young and unheroic Viking boy named Hiccup, and Toothless, an injured dragon he nurses back to health. The movies chronicled Hiccup and Toothless’ quest to combat humanity’s prejudice against dragons, the ache of overcoming the loss of a parent, and first love.

The live-action movie stars Mason Thames (The Black Phone) as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock the Third, with Nico Parker (Dumbo) as Hiccup’s love interest and fellow student in dragon-fighting training, Astrid Hofferson. They’re joined in the cast by Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2) as Hiccup’s best friend Fishlegs Ingerman, Gabriel Howell (Nightsleeper) as his rival Snotlout Jorgenson, Harry Trevaldwyn (The Bubble) and Bronwyn James (Wicked) as twins Tuffnut and Ruffnut, Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club) as Phlegma, Murray McArthur (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) as Hoark, Nick Cornwall (Sky Sharks) as Hürl, and Outer Banks stunt performer Samuel Johnson as Skaldor. Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) has an unspecified role. Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead) is playing blacksmith Gobber the Belch – and, in a very cool turn of events, Gerard Butler, who provided the voice of Hiccup’s father Stoick the Vast in the animated films, is back to bring his character to life in live-action.

DeBlois producing the live-action film alongside Marc Platt, who is producing through his Universal-based Marc Platt Productions, and that company’s president, Adam Siegel. VP of production Lexi Barta is overseeing the project for Universal Pictures.

Released in 2010, How to Train Your Dragon was followed by two-feature-length sequels (How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019)) and five short films: Legend of the Boneknapper Dragon (2010), Book of Dragons (2010), Gift of the Night Fury (2011), Dawn of the Dragon Racers (2014), and How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming (2019). There have also been some animated TV shows that are set in this universe: DreamWorks Dragons (2012–2018), DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders (2019–2022), and DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms (2021–2023).