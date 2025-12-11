Is Hugh Jackman coming back as Wolverine?

Actors on Actors

In the newest installment of Actors on Actors, the Variety and CNN talk show where actors interview each other about their craft and their most recent projects, Hugh Jackman sits down with Cynthia Erivo and talks musicals and franchises. Jackman reveals that while filming Deadpool & Wolverine, he stayed at the same hotel as Jonathan Bailey, who was practicing for his performance in Wicked during the strikes. Erivo explained, “We started shooting, we had that massive break because of the strikes, and then we came back in 2024.” To which Jackman replied, “That’s right. I remember being at a hotel, coming back for Deadpool & Wolverine and Jonathan Bailey was there training. What a voice. And a fantastic actor.”

Doing this until he’s 90?

Now that Jackman has returned to his X-Men role in Deadpool & Wolverine after thinking he was done after Logan, what will the future hold for him as the character? Erivo simply asks him, “Is it the end for you when it comes to Wolverine?” Jackman expounds on his current stance on the popular superhero character,





It doesn’t feel like the end. It really felt like the end after Logan. Actually, I needed to claim it as the end, because I really believed in some things that I wanted that movie to be, and I had to fight for them. I had to say, ‘This is the last time I’m doing it.’ Then when I saw Deadpool, I was like, Oh. I see 48 Hrs. I see Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte.’ But I would shove it down. ‘I’ve told everyone that I’m done. I’m not one of those guys.’ Then I went, ‘You know what? I change my mind. It’s not that big of a deal. I’m not even gonna say I’m sorry.’ And it was so awesome.”

Is this a tease for Avengers? Is there another possible project that could bring his Wolverine back?

Song Sung Blue

Jackman is promoting his latest project, Song Sung Blue, which has him performing a bevy of Neil Diamond songs alongside Kate Hudson. The film is also getting great buzz with Hudson already having awards recognition with her nomination at the Golden Globes. Our Chris Bumbray had a glowing reaction to the film even if other critics found it to be overly sentimental. He wrote in his review, “We live in a cynical time, and this isn’t a movie for cynics. While I do think Brewer gets carried away in the climax, where he goes for an almost operatic finish, for much of the running time Song Sung Blue is both an effective tearjerker and a toe-tapping musical. If you want to see a movie that just wants to put a smile on your face.”