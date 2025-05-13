Hunger Games: Kelvin Harrison Jr. joins Sunrise on the Reaping cast with Glenn Close possibly volunteering as tribute

Disney alum Kelvin Harrison Jr. is entering the Hunger Games! As the cast for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping grows, Harrison Jr., who voiced Scar for Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, wants in on the latest adaptation of a Suzanne Collins bestseller. In addition to Kelvin Harrison Jr., Glenn Close is eyeing a role, but sources say her participation is uncertain. Contracts are tricky, and negotiations must align for Close to join the contest of champions from Panem.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays Beetee, champion of the 34th Hunger Games. Jeffrey Wright played Beetee in the original Hunger Games movies.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. joins Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, with Whitney Peak playing Haymitch’s girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird. Jesse Plemons plays Plutarch Heavensbee, the Head Gamemaster for the 75th Hunger Games, taking the place of Seneca Crane, played by Wes Bentley in the Hunger Games film saga. Heavensbee is a secret rebel insider who becomes the commander of a District 13 rebel group during the Second Rebellion. Finally, McKenna Grace plays Maysilee Donner, Haymitch Abernathy’s fellow District 12 Tribute.

Here is a synopsis for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping novel courtesy of Amazon:

When you’ve been set up to lose everything you love, what is there left to fight for?

As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes.

Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves.

When Haymitch’s name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He’s torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who’s nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he’s been set up to fail. But there’s something in him that wants to fight . . . and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena.

Francis Lawrence directs The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping from a screenplay by Billy Ray, based on the novel by Suzanne Collins. The five films in the Hunger Games franchise have grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide. The films resonate with the fans of Susan Collins’ novels, bringing her saga of survival, revolution, and perseverance to life like never before. Fans are thrilled to see another chapter of the story adapted for the silver screen, and theater owners are excited to volunteer as tribute to sell tickets to the saga’s rabid fanbase.

What do you think about Kelvin Harrison Jr. joining the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping? Will Glenn Close join the cast? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.