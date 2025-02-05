Julie Bowen, Bruce Campbell Satanic panic series Hysteria! cancelled after one season

A couple of weeks ago, the Peacock streaming service announced that they had cancelled the James Wan-produced series Teacup after just one season. Now, another one bites the dust. Variety reports that Peacock has also decided to cancel the coming-of-age Satanic Panic thriller series Hysteria! after just one season.

Written and executive produced by Matthew Scott Kane, Hysteria! explored America’s dark history of mass hysteria through the shocking story of the teenage Satanic Panic. The series follows a group of 1980s high school misfits as they exploit the growing hysteria around teen occult activity . Here’s the full official synopsis: When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the “Satanic Panic” of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported “supernatural activity” triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them .

The cast includes Julie Bowen (Modern Family), Bruce Campbell (the Evil Dead franchise), Emjay Anthony (Physical), Chiara Aurelia (Cruel Summer), Kezii Curtis (Charm City Kings), Nikki Hahn (Magnum P.I.), Anna Camp (the Pitch Perfect franchise), Garret Dillahunt (The Last House on the Left remake), Nolan North (Pretty Little Liars), Elijah Richardson (Fantasy Football), Milly Shapiro (Hereditary), Allison Scagliotti (Warehouse 13), and Jessica Treska (Alex & Me).

I haven’t watched Teacup, but I am very disappointed to hear that Hysteria! has been cancelled. I really liked this show and was hooked from beginning to end. I binge-watched the eight episodes as quickly as I could, enjoying spending time with the characters and eager to see how the mysteries were going to be resolved. The season did wrap up in a way that could be considered an ending for the show if it didn’t continue – but I was hoping for more episodes because I didn’t find the resolution of every element to be entirely satisfying. I thought the story could go further, and that some of the questions could be given different, better answers. But, it’s not to be.

