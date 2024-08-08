I Don’t Understand You: Nick Kroll, Amanda Seyfried comedic thriller gets 2025 release

Vertical has picked up the North American and UK/Ireland distribution rights to the comedic thriller I Don’t Understand You , which stars Nick Kroll (Don’t Worry Darling), Andrew Rannells (A Simple Favor), Morgan Spector (The Gilded Age) and Amanda Seyfried (the Mamma Mia! franchise), and Deadline reports that the company is planning to give the film a theatrical release sometime in early 2025.

Actor David Joseph Craig wrote the screenplay with Brian Crano, and the duo directed the film together. While this marks Craig’s feature directorial debut, Crano has previously directed the 2017 Rebecca Hall / Dan Stevens comedy Permission and the 2011 Jason Ritter / Rebecca Hall comedy A Bag of Hammers. Somehow, Rebecca Hall appears to have missed out on I Don’t Understand You, but her husband, Morgan Spector, is in there.

This film centers on Americans Dom (Kroll) and Cole (Rannells), a couple on the verge of adopting a baby, who embark on an Italian vacation — the perfect opportunity to reconnect before the new addition arrives. Everything is picture-perfect; the epitome of a European babymoon, when things begin to spiral out of control. Lost on the way to dinner, their car gets stuck in a ditch, leaving them stranded in rural nowhere during a torrential downpour. These two Americans, who are used to being catered to, are now in a foreign land without cell service, zero comprehension of the Italian language and, as fear takes over, escalating relationship turmoil that could explode at any moment.

The directors had this to say about the distribution deal: “ Our entire team couldn’t be more excited to put I Don’t Understand You into the careful hands of Vertical, who have understood our film from the beginning and no doubt will continue to be champions of it. We can’t wait for the world to see our silly, honest, and bloody tale. “

Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey said, “ David and Brian have amplified their own real-life experiences and created a fast-paced thriller incorporating the comedic genius of Nick Kroll and Andrew Rannells as they navigate the escalating chaos of the dream vacation gone terribly wrong. Audiences are going to love the twisted roller coaster of thrills as tears of laughter stream down their faces. “

Craig’s The Gift co-star Joel Edgerton produced I Don’t Understand You alongside Nash Edgerton, Pinky Promise’s Kara Durrett and Jessamine Burgum, and Jonathan Glickman. Executive producers include Craig, Crano, Toby Nalbandian, Gregory Schmidt, Will Greenfield, Ben Shaffer, Giovani Pompili, and Lara Costa Calzado.

Does I Don't Understand You sound like a movie you'd want to watch in 2025?