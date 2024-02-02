I Live Here Now: Lucy Fry, Madeline Brewer, Sheryl Lee star in psychological horror film

Lucy Fry, Madeline Brewer, Sheryl Lee, and comedian Matt Rife star in the upcoming psychological horror film I Live Here Now

By

Lucy Fry (the Wolf Creek TV series), Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale), Sheryl Lee (Twin Peaks), and comedian Matt Rife (Natural Selection) lead the cast of the psychological horror film I Live Here Now, which recently made its way through production with first-time feature director Julie Pacino at the helm. Utopia represents the worldwide rights to the project, and Screen Daily reports that they’ll be launching distribution sales at the European Film Market, which will be held during the 74th Berlin International Film Festival later this month.

I Live Here Now sees Fry taking on the role of a woman who finds herself trapped in a remote hotel where the violent echoes of her past come alive, blurring the lines between her darkest nightmares and the waking world.

In addition to Wolf Creek, Fry’s credits include Vampire Academy, Mr. Church, 11.22.63, The Darkness, Bright, Night Teeth, She’s Missing, Last Looks, and Godfather of Harlem.

Pacino provided the following statement: “I am thrilled to unveil this deeply personal project with Utopia. I Live Here Now explores fear and discomfort through the eyes of a woman who has been conditioned by societal restraints to disconnect from her own body. I hope this movie can create a unifying experience and entertain anyone who watches it. It’s a wild ride and I can’t wait to share it.

Marie Zeniter, Utopia’s head of sales, added: “Utopia is excited to bring a promising new filmmaker to EFM and is proud to support female directors in the genre space. I Live Here Now operates on so many levels. It’s sexy, dangerous, has a great cast and is incredibly topical.

That’s all we know about I Live Here Now at this point, but Screen Daily did unveil a first look image that shows Lucy Fry’s character, and you can check that out at the bottom of this article.

Pacino assembled a strong cast for the film, so I look forward to seeing how it has turned out. Does I Live Here Now sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

I Live Here Now Lucy Fry

Source: Screen Daily
Tags: , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Full Moon is launching a new production label called Pulp Noir with a line-up of ten movies that will be filmed this year
Full Moon launches new production label Pulp Noir with a slate of ten films
Alien: Resurrection director Jean-Pierre Jeunet reminisces about the making of the film with JoBlo's own Tyler Nichols - Exclusive
Alien: Resurrection director Jean-Pierre Jeunet looks back on the making of the wild sequel – Exclusive!
joblo horror thank you
JoBlo Horror: Our Genre YouTube Channel Passes 500k Subscribers!
Lucy Fry, Madeline Brewer, Sheryl Lee, and comedian Matt Rife star in the upcoming psychological horror film I Live Here Now
I Live Here Now: Lucy Fry, Madeline Brewer, Sheryl Lee star in psychological horror film
View All

About the Author

14551 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Sheryl Lee News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles