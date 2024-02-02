I Live Here Now: Lucy Fry, Madeline Brewer, Sheryl Lee star in psychological horror film

Lucy Fry (the Wolf Creek TV series), Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale), Sheryl Lee (Twin Peaks), and comedian Matt Rife (Natural Selection) lead the cast of the psychological horror film I Live Here Now , which recently made its way through production with first-time feature director Julie Pacino at the helm. Utopia represents the worldwide rights to the project, and Screen Daily reports that they’ll be launching distribution sales at the European Film Market, which will be held during the 74th Berlin International Film Festival later this month.

I Live Here Now sees Fry taking on the role of a woman who finds herself trapped in a remote hotel where the violent echoes of her past come alive, blurring the lines between her darkest nightmares and the waking world .

In addition to Wolf Creek, Fry’s credits include Vampire Academy, Mr. Church, 11.22.63, The Darkness, Bright, Night Teeth, She’s Missing, Last Looks, and Godfather of Harlem.

Pacino provided the following statement: “ I am thrilled to unveil this deeply personal project with Utopia. I Live Here Now explores fear and discomfort through the eyes of a woman who has been conditioned by societal restraints to disconnect from her own body. I hope this movie can create a unifying experience and entertain anyone who watches it. It’s a wild ride and I can’t wait to share it. “

Marie Zeniter, Utopia’s head of sales, added: “ Utopia is excited to bring a promising new filmmaker to EFM and is proud to support female directors in the genre space. I Live Here Now operates on so many levels. It’s sexy, dangerous, has a great cast and is incredibly topical. “

That’s all we know about I Live Here Now at this point, but Screen Daily did unveil a first look image that shows Lucy Fry’s character, and you can check that out at the bottom of this article.

Pacino assembled a strong cast for the film, so I look forward to seeing how it has turned out. Does I Live Here Now sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.