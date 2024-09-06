Ice Cream Man movie adaptation in the works from Beetlejuice sequel writers

While Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to become a major success, its writers, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, are setting up their next project. THR reports that the writers of the Beetlejuice sequel are set to produce a movie adaptation of Ice Cream Man, the horror anthology comic written and created by W. Maxwell Prince.

Screen Gems recently acquired the rights to Ice Cream Man and is in early development on the movie. Gough and Millar will produce through their Millar Gough Ink banner, and Aaron Schmidt will also produce for the company. The search is currently on for a writer. The comic tells a series of loosely connected horror stories which typically share the common link of Rick, an ice cream man whose motives are mysterious. Sometimes friend, sometimes foe, Rick uses his inexplicable powers to string together tales of woe and wonder. The series is illustrated by Martin Morazzo with colours by Chris O’Halloran.

This isn’t the first time that Ice Cream Man has been destined for Hollywood. It was initially set up to be developed as a series at UCP. Two years later, the series jumped ship to Quibi, the short-form streaming service that was shut down just eight months after it launched.

As for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the film has been praised as a return to form for director Tim Burton, with our own Chris Bumbray calling it the director’s “ most energetic, playful, and creative film in years. ” He continued, “ Truth be told, I was wary of a Beetlejuice sequel, as I figured they should leave well enough alone after thirty-six years. But, once Danny Elfman’s score kicked in, and I got a look at returning production designer Bo Welch’s sets, I was all in on a sequel I had a total blast with. This one is a very pleasant surprise. Here’s hoping this isn’t the last time Burton says Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. ” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s review right here.

Here’s the official synopsis for Beetlejuice Beetljuice: “ Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem. ” The sequel is now playing in theaters, so be sure to let us know what you think of the film!

