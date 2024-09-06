Beetlejuice Beetlejuice poised to light up the box office with a $95M opening

So often, long-belated sequels wind up as disappointments, but that doesn’t seem to be the case with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Arriving 36 years after the release of the original, the sequel has been receiving positive reviews, and it’s already become a box-office success, taking in $13 million in Thursday night previews. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is poised to have a wonderful opening weekend as well, with current projections looking at a $90-$95 million opening. It’s not quite the $145 million which was estimated earlier in the week, but still very impressive.

All this box office success is likely ringing the sequel bell, but director Tim Burton has already cast doubt on a possible Beetlejuice 3. “ Well, if [the same] time frame goes on, I’ll be about 100, ” Burton said. “ So maybe. I doubt it. ” As for why now was the right time for a Beetlejuice sequel, Burton explained that it all came down to Winona Ryder’s character. “ Well, because the Lydia character (Ryder) interested me, ” Burton said. “ Getting older is where you start thinking about what happens in life. [She] starts as a cool teenager. Relationships… Do you have kids? What are they like? What do you like? How do you change? These are all things that I know and experience. So it felt more right to make this now, rather than back in, like, 1989. “

The film has been praised as a return to form for Burton, with our own Chris Bumbray calling it the director’s “ most energetic, playful, and creative film in years. ” He continued, “ Truth be told, I was wary of a Beetlejuice sequel, as I figured they should leave well enough alone after thirty-six years. But, once Danny Elfman’s score kicked in, and I got a look at returning production designer Bo Welch’s sets, I was all in on a sequel I had a total blast with. This one is a very pleasant surprise. Here’s hoping this isn’t the last time Burton says Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. ” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s review right here.