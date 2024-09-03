Beetlejuice Beetlejuice looking to make a lot of green with a projected $145 million box office opening

We’ve been waiting a long time for the Beetlejuice sequel, and it looks as though Warner Bros. will be rewarded at the box office. Recent reports state that the film could enjoy a worldwide opening as high as $145 million. That’s a hell of a lot of green for the ghost with the most.

Even if Beetlejuice Beetlejuice doesn’t quite reach that number, its opening box office haul will still be quite significant. Presales for the sequel are said to be ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which wound up with a 3-day gross of $118.4 million. Warner Bros. is estimating a domestic opening of somewhere around $80 million. For comparison, the original Beetlejuice finished its run with $73 million, unadjusted for inflation.

The first reactions to the long-awaited sequel have been very positive. Our own Eric Walkuski was a big fan. “ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is an enjoyable, fast-paced bit of lunacy from Tim Burton that should please the many who’ve waited decades for its arrival. It certainly leans into nostalgia throughout, but it also manages to have some bizarre new tricks up its sleeve; it’s not just another retread playing the Greatest Hits from the original, ” Walkuski said. “ The returning characters are a sight for sore eyes, with Keaton and Ryder not missing a beat reprising their iconic roles, though it’s Catherine O’Hara who absolutely steals the show as the ever-frenetic Delia. There might be one subplot too many (the film juggles about three or four of them), but overall it’s a welcome return to zany form for Burton. “