Beetlejuice Beetlejuice first reactions indicate this sequel was worth the wait

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice , the long-awaited sequel to director Tim Burton’s 1988 classic Beetlejuice (watch it HERE), is set to reach theatres on September 6th – and today the first reactions from critics who have had the chance to watch the movie have appeared online! You can see a collection of these reactions below, but we’ll start off here with what JoBlo’s own Eric Walkuski had to say about the film: “ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is an enjoyable, fast-paced bit of lunacy from Tim Burton that should please the many who’ve waited decades for its arrival. It certainly leans into nostalgia throughout, but it also manages to have some bizarre new tricks up its sleeve; it’s not just another retread playing the Greatest Hits from the original. The returning characters are a sight for sore eyes, with Keaton and Ryder not missing a beat reprising their iconic roles, though it’s Catherine O’Hara who absolutely steals the show as the ever-frenetic Delia. There might be one subplot too many (the film juggles about three or four of them), but overall it’s a welcome return to zany form for Burton. “

"Michael Keaton seems to have more energy than he did 35 years ago, bouncing off the purgatorial walls with hilarious gusto."



Beetlejuice is back in Tim Burton sequel #BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice.



Burton has never been better! #Beetlejuice #Beetlejuice is one of my favorite movies this year and worth the 36 year wait! A return to form for Burton blending the hilarious, macabre,and heartfelt, with surreal and wonderful imagery, effects,and trickery!

"[#BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice] is just a lightweight riff on 'Beetlejuice' — a piece of fan service, really. It doesn't give you the full monster-kitsch jolt that the original film had."



The juice is loose! Our verdict is in on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, a fun but scattershot frolic in the afterlife



Delighted by #BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice. The original is an all-time favorite, and this new one plays like such a joyous romp back into that world.



Michael Keaton doesn't skip a beat. Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega's mother/daughter storyline is a big winner for me — the element…

so some reviews for #BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice on @RottenTomatoes are coming in, and they look pretty positive so far

'Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice' is an absolute thrill ride from start to finish. A masterpiece 36 years in the making. Keaton still has that magic touch & both he & O'Hara have impeccable comedic timing. Tim Burton continues to prove he is a master of his craft. A definite rewatch in…

I am one of Beetlejuice's biggest fans here to tell you that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is fun but very much Beetlejuice for the Wednesday crowd

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was in development hell for decades before it finally got made. In 1990, Jonathan Gems was hired to write a sequel that was going to be titled Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian. Burton considered having Daniel Waters rewrite that script, Pamela Norris did rewrite it, and Warner Bros. offered Kevin Smith the chance to do another rewrite. He turned it down. Seth Grahame-Smith was hired to write and produce a new version of a sequel in 2011. Mike Vukadinovich was brought on to rewrite his script in 2017.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, co-creators and co-showrunners of Wednesday, have written the screenplay for Beetlejuice 2 that was actually filmed. Brad Pitt’s Plan B is producing the sequel, which filmed in London before moving to Vermont and Massachusetts.

Here’s the official synopsis: Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Michael Keaton is back as Beetlejuice and is joined in the cast by Winona Ryder, reprising the role of Lydia Deetz (now the host of a TV series called Ghost House with Lydia Deetz); Catherine O’Hara, back as Lydia’s stepmother Delia; Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter Astrid, Justin Theroux as Lydia’s fiancé Rory, Monica Bellucci as Beetlejuice’s wife, and Willem Dafoe as a law enforcement officer in the afterlife. Arthur Conti is also in there, in an unspecified role.