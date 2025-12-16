Horror Movie News

Ice Cube jumped at the chance to make a cameo in the Anaconda reboot

Posted 3 hours ago
28 years after co-starring in the original Anaconda, Ice Cube makes a cameo alongside Jack Black and Paul Rudd in the Anaconda reboot28 years after co-starring in the original Anaconda, Ice Cube makes a cameo alongside Jack Black and Paul Rudd in the Anaconda reboot

Five years ago, Sony’s Columbia Pictures announced that they were developing a reboot / reimagining of the 1997 “nature run amok” thriller Anaconda (watch it HERE), with the intention of “taking what was a simple and relatively cheap programmer with a B-movie concept and event-izing it in scope and budget.” Back in 2023, we heard that Tom Gormican would be writing and directing the film as his follow-up to the well-received action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Then Gormican’s Anaconda reboot, which takes a meta approach, made its way through production with a cast that includes Jack Black (School of Rock), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Steve Zahn (Joy Ride), Selton Mello (I’m Still Here), and Ione Skye (Zodiac). It’s heading for a December 25th theatrical release – and when its premiere was held recently, it was revealed that original Anaconda cast member Ice Cube has a cameo in the new film!

Synopsis and Characters

The new Anaconda movie “involves a group of friends facing mid-life crises who are remaking their favorite movie from their youth. They head to the rainforest only to find themselves into a fight for their lives against natural disasters, giant snakes and violent criminals.“ Gormican wrote the screenplay with Kevin Ettin.

Black plays an “erstwhile director, a man stuck in his job as a wedding videographer,” with Rudd playing “an actor who did a stint on a cop show but sees his Hollywood dreams slipping further and further away.” Newton and Zahn play the pair’s childhood friends who join them on this adventure, with Mello playing a Brazilian animal wrangler and Skye playing the wife of Black’s character. 

The original Anaconda movie, which starred Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, and Jon Voight, spawned a handful of sequels, including Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid, Anaconda 3: Offspring, and Anacondas: Trail of Blood, plus the crossover Lake Placid vs. Anaconda. There was also a Chinese remake, which centered on a group of circus performers as they battle a giant snake. 

Ice Cube Cameo

Ice Cube walked the red carpet at the premiere of the Anaconda reboot and told People that he jumped at the chance to make a cameo in the new film, 28 years after his own experience with giant, man-eating snakes.

Ice Cube told reporters, “It’s cool to do a cameo, to kind of make it go full circle in a way. When they asked me to do it, when I knew the kind of movie they were doing, I jumped at it. I’m like, ‘This is something different. It’s cool.’ People probably get a kick out of me popping on the screen.

Were you glad to hear that Ice Cube has a cameo in the Anaconda reboot? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: People
