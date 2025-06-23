Liam Neeson takes the wheel for another out of control thrill ride in the Ice Road: Vengeance trailer

Liam Neeson is ready to get back behind the wheel of an oversized vehicle for more harrowing hijinks in Ice Road: Vengeance, the anticipated sequel to 2021’s The Ice Road. The latest chapter of the Ice Road series finds Neeson’s Mike McCann traveling to Nepal, where he encounters another above-all-odds scenario requiring his particular skills to navigate.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ice Road: Vengeance courtesy of Vertical:

Big rig ice road driver Mike McCann (Liam Neeson) travels to Nepal to scatter his late brother’s ashes on Mt. Everest. While on a packed tour bus traversing the deadly 12,000 ft. terrain of the infamous Road to the Sky, McCann and his mountain guide (Fan Bingbing) encounter a group of ruthless mercenaries and must fight to save not only themselves but the innocent passengers and a local village on the brink of destruction.

Liam Neeson and Fan Bingbing lead Ice Road: Vengeance, with Marcus Thomas, Grace O’Sullivan, Saksham Sharma, Bernard Curry, Geoff Morrell, Mahesh Jadu, Amelia Bishop, Shapoor Batliwalla, Monish Anand, Shivantha Wijesinha, and CJ Bloomfield filling out the cast.

In 2021’s The Ice Road, a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, and a ‘big-rig’ ice road driver, Mike McCann (Liam Neeson), must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen lake to save the trapped miners. Along for the ride are Tantoo (Amber Midthunder) and Mike’s brother, Gurty McCann (Marcus Thomas), who add a level of danger to the mission as Mike must account for their mistakes and interference.

In Vertical‘s Ice Road: Vengeance trailer, Mike (Neeson) partners with Dhani (Bingbing Fan) to foil the attempted kidnapping of a young man who turns out to be the son of the governor of Nepal. Unfortunately for Mike and Dhani, they’ve inadvertently kicked a hornet’s nest by saving the boy’s life, and now they’ve got a busload of people to protect as they avoid thugs, criminals, the cops, and hairpin turns that could end their collective lives in seconds. Buckle your seat belts, folks! It’s going to be a bumpy ride!

Ice Road: Vengeance comes to select theaters on June 27 and On Demand on July 1.