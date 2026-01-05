Movie News

Vinegar Syndrome forms 4K Blu-ray distributor, Iconoscope, which currently has 40 Warner Bros. licensed titles, including the made-for-TV chiller Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

Posted 9 hours ago
Warner Bros. Physical Media

While we stand on the cusp of the transition of Warner Bros.’ management as the Hollywood legacy studio will soon be under the control of Netflix, there may be a mad dash of sorts to get all their past physical media titles. Luckily, for years, Warner Bros. has also regularly licensed its catalog to boutique labels like Criterion, Arrow Video, and Shout! Factory, ensuring a wide range of titles are available, with some getting a luxury treatment they may not have received otherwise. What will happen to the library once it’s placed under Netflix? Well, good news for collectors and TV fans! Some truly obscure titles may see the light of day in glorious 4K.

Iconoscope is born

News has been revealed on the official subreddit page for the boutique label Vinegar Syndrome. An email has apparently been sent out, which announces the formation of Iconoscope. Iconoscope is a new sub-label of Vinegar Syndrome that will be utilizing new licensing deals with Warner Bros., and there are already 40 titles under the new distributor. The first title set to be released will be the 1973 horror film Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark, which was remade with Guillermo del Toro as a writer and producer.

According to the post, the announcement reads,
“The latest member of our Sub-Label family has arrived with Iconoscope, a new brand produced by VS master scanning technician and restoration artist Brandon Upson, and focused entirely on TV. That’s TV movies, series, miniseries, and…who knows what the future will bring!

Kicking off the brand is the UHD debut of the 1973 made-for-TV chiller DON’T BE AFRAID OF THE DARK, which makes its 4K debut from a brand new restoration of its original negative. Whether you remember it giving you the creeps as a kid or caught it on video, this beloved telefilm has never looked better. 2026 Subscribers can purchase this and all other 2026 Iconoscope releases at 50% off SRP. Remember to sign up for your Subscription first so the discounts take effect immediately and you don’t risk overpaying.

Plus, DON’T BE AFRAID OF THE DARK marks the first in a nearly 40-title distribution license we’ve recently signed with Warner Bros! Not only will this bring plenty more made-for-TV classics and rarities to Blu-ray and 4K UHD, but get ready for an incredible assortment of horror, thrillers, action, arthouse, and other oddities from the Warner vaults, including numerous 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and even disc debuts.”

The post has additionally revealed new merchandise for the brand with a new Iconoscope T-shirt that’s available for purchase HERE.

Source: Reddit
