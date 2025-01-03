Deranged: Vinegar Syndrome brings 1974 Ed Gein movie to 4K

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre wasn’t the only Ed Gein-inspired horror film to be released in 1974. That year also saw the release of a movie called Deranged , which stuck closer to the details of the Gein case than Chain Saw did but still took plenty of dramatic liberties – and changed the name of the lead character to Ezra Cobb. Vinegar Syndrome has announced that they will be giving Deranged a 4K release later this month, and copies are available for pre-order at THIS LINK! This release is limited to 6,000 units.

Directed by Jeff Gillen and Alan Ormsby from a screenplay written by Ormsby, Deranged features special effects by the legendary Tom Savini (some of which are shown in the trailer embedded above, which you should only watch if you have a strong stomach) and tells the following story: Ezra Cobb leads a simple life on an isolated family farm with his overbearing, god-fearing mother, who spends her days ranting about the evils of women and the sins of the flesh. When Ma Cobb suddenly and violently expires, Ezra is plunged into a deep despair, and his already troubled mind crosses over into full-blown psychopathy. Wracked with loneliness, Ezra begins plundering the local graveyard to obtain companions to bring home with him, starting with his dear mother, whom he props up in her bed and holds conversations with. But soon, even this collection of cadavers isn’t company enough for old Ez’, and he decides to turn his attention to fresher subjects…

Roberts Blossom, who you may remember as LeBay from the John Carpenter / Stephen King movie Christine and/or Old Man Marley from Home Alone, stars as Ezra Cobb.

Vinegar Syndrome’s 4K release of Deranged has the following features: – 2-disc Set: 4K Ultra HD / Region A Blu-ray – 4K UHD presented in Dolby Vision High-Dynamic-Range – Newly scanned & restored in 4K from its 35mm original camera negative – Commentary track with writer and co-director Alan Ormsby – Commentary track with special effects artist Tom Savini – Commentary track with film historian Richard Harland Smith – “Very Unnatural Deaths” (12 min) – an interview with special effects artist Tom Savini – “It Was a Fun Time!” (12 min) – an interview with actor Brian Smegal – “Disturbed, Demented, Deranged” (24 min) – an interview with Nightmare USA author Stephen Thrower – “The Making of Deranged” (13 min) – an archival documentary – Interview with producer Tom Karr (17 min) – Introduction to the film by Tom Savini – Original trailers – TV spot – Image gallery – Reversible sleeve artwork – English SDH subtitles

Are you a fan of Deranged, and will you be buying a copy of Vinegar Syndrome’s 4K release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.