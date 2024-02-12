If It Bleeds: Catherine Corcoran, Dee Wallace, Doug Jones & more look into a series of gruesome murders

Terrifier‘s Catherine Corcoran stars in the upcoming “anthology style crime thriller” If It Bleeds alongside Justin Miles (Old Dads), Krsy Fox (Bury the Bride), and genre icons Dee Wallace (The Howling) and Doug Jones (The Shape of Water) – and a press release lets us know that production on this project is nearly complete! The film is being directed by Matthew Hersh, who was a producer and segment director on Night of the Missing, which was just released through Cineverse’s Screambox streaming platform a couple months ago.

If It Bleeds follows the journey of Diane Winters (Catherine Corcoran), a young and ambitious news reporter and her cameraman Simon (Justin Miles), as they uncover a mysterious series of gruesome murders that unfold throughout the course of a chaotic and violent day. As events unfold, the duo become players in a sinister situation even more menacing than either one could have imagined.

Corcoran (who penned a great write-up on nudity in horror and her shocking Terrifier death scene a while back, and co-hosts the Scream Dreams podcast) had this to say about the film: “ Ever a champion of independent filmmakers, I was thrilled when Matthew invited me to come along on this next phase of his creative journey. Diane’s story is universal in that we all have the need to be seen and valued, and I can’t wait for the world to see how our incredible cast and crew bring that theme to life. “

Corcoran and Fox are consulting producers on If It Bleeds, which Hersh is producing with Allison Victoria-Wolfe and Doug Hawley. Samuel Gonzalez Jr., Hersh’s Night of the Missing co-director, will be directing an additional segment for this film.

Hersh said, “ To have so many genre greats believe in me and trust me with the story I wanted to tell with this film at such an early stage of my career was truly surreal. I figured what better way to dive into the horror genre than through the eyes of a news reporter in the field seeing and facing the horrors of humanity unfold in front of her very own eyes. “

And Jones had this to say about it: “ Getting to play a quirky cosmetic surgeon was a treat enough for me. But under Mathew Hersh’s careful direction and witty writing, that treat was sweetened all the more. Add to that the professional, efficient crew, the joy of acting opposite the thoughtful and hilarious Krsy Fox, and this filming experience was dang near perfect. “

I haven’t seen Night of the Missing yet, but I was sold on If It Bleeds as soon as I saw the cast list.

Does If It Bleeds sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.