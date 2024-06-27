Big Baby: Catherine Corcoran and Krsy Fox star in Spider One horror film executive produced by Cher

A couple years ago, Spider One – the frontman of Powerman 5000 and the brother of fellow musician/filmmaker Rob Zombie – made his feature directorial debut with the horror anthology Allegoria. He has since followed that with Bury the Bride, and has Little Bites on the way. Now we have learned that Spider One is already working on his fourth feature film, Big Baby , which has Terrifier‘s Catherine Corcoran and Terrifier 3‘s Krsy Fox in the cast and counts Cher as an executive producer.

Big Baby will tell the story of Adam Lewis, a successful horror screenwriter struggling for inspiration for his latest script. After a graphic and realistic nightmare of a hulking man dressed in a baby mask and onesie who axe murders his girlfriend Kate in the middle of the night, Adam gets the inspiration he needs for his new screenplay. Excited about the direction his story is taking, he starts losing himself in his script. Things are better than ever for Adam and Kate until “Big Baby” starts appearing in real life and tormenting and killing victims fueled by his own revenge. Characters from Adam’s script begin to pay him visits pleading for their lives, and he quickly realizes he holds their fate in his hands. Power and fear completely consume Adam until his girlfriend Kate is terrified of the man she once loved.

Brandon Scott (Dead to Me) is playing Adam Lewis, with Fox taking on the role of Kate. Adam Marcinowski (Allegoria) plays Big Baby. Also in the cast are Jordan Elsass (Little Fires Everywhere), Radek Lord (Ballers), Torio Van Grol (Accident, Suicide or Murder), Kate Freund (Creepshow), Cameron Cowperthwaite (Station 19), Kirby Bliss Blanton (Project X), Nelson Leis (The Last of Us), and Chaz Bono (American Horror Story).

Big Baby is coming our way from OneFox Productions. One and Fox are producing, while Cher and Bono executive produce alongside Tyler Connolly, Terry Poor, and Wendy and Mark Berry.

Spider One provided the following statement: “ My goal for Big Baby was to turn the slasher genre inside out… to craft a meta script about creation and those creations coming to life. It’s a terrifying premise centered around a writer desperately trying to control the narrative of his script and his life, which of course proves to be an impossible task

with deadly consequences. “

The idea of Big Baby goes back to Allegoria, where Big Baby was a goofy, dirt cheap slasher that characters are shown watching. I said in my Allegoria review that “I’d gladly watch a feature version of Big Baby.” Now we’re getting one, with a meta twist.

Are you looking forward to Spider One’s Big Baby? Let us know by leaving a comment below.