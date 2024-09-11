Little Bites trailer: Spider One horror film reaches theatres and VOD in October

Little Bites, the latest horror film from Spider One, has an October release date, and a trailer is now online

A couple years ago, Spider One – the frontman of Powerman 5000 and the brother of fellow musician/filmmaker Rob Zombie – made his feature directorial debut with the horror anthology Allegoria. Last year, his second feature – a horror film called Bury the Bride – was released through the Tubi streaming service. His third film, which is called Little Bites , recently secured a worldwide distribution deal through RLJE Films and the Shudder streaming service, and RLJE Films will be giving the film a theatrical and VOD release on October 4th. Its streaming debut on Shudder will follow at a later date. With the theatrical and VOD release date swiftly approaching, a trailer for Little Bites has now arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

Written and directed by Spider One, Little Bites centers on Mindy, a young widow and mother who tries to protect her daughter Alice from a flesh eating monster named Agyar. Mindy has been secretly sacrificing her own life by allowing the creature to feast on her body as she keeps Alice hidden away at her grandmother’s house .

Krsy Fox of Allegoria and Bury the Bride plays Mindy and is joined in the cast by Elizabeth Phoenix Caro (The Christmas Chronicles) as Alice and Jon Sklaroff (Gifted) as Agyar. Also in the cast are Chaz Bono (American Horror Story), Lyndsi LaRose (Frank), Mark Kelly (The Hot Zone), Christopher Alvarenga (Last Girl Standing), and genre icons Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator), Heather Langenkamp (A Nightmare on Elm Street), and Bonnie Aarons (The Nun).

Bono, who also worked on Bury the Bride, serves as an executive producer on Little Bites alongside his mother, Cher, as well as Ian Hoge, Tyler Connolly, and Wendy and Mark Berry. Spider One and Fox’s company OneFox Productions produced.

Spider One told Deadline, “ Little Bites began with an unflinching look at my own experience as a parent. An experience that has been and continues to be a complex mess of love, pain, success and failure. Where the best of intentions are constantly countered by the dark forces of self doubt and the external judgment of others. In the film, Mindy’s relationship with her monster, Agyar, is clearly my allegory for parenthood. His bites are her pain. His words are her insecurities. His intentions are to prove Mindy’s failure as a parent. Krsy Fox and Jon Sklaroff delivered beyond my wildest expectations with their portrayals of Mindy and Agyar and I can’t wait to once again team up with Shudder/RLJE and let horror fans to sink their teeth into Little Bites. “

We recently heard that Spider One was working on his fourth film, Big Baby.

What did you think of the Little Bites trailer? Will you be watching this movie when it’s released in October? Let us know by leaving a comment below.