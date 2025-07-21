In a Violent Nature 2 starts filming in September

Writer/director Chris Nash’s movie In a Violent Nature (you can read a review by Chris Bumbray right HERE and a review by Tyler Nichols at THIS LINK) got a lot of attention for taking a unique approach to the classic “backwoods slasher” set-up, as the film follows the slasher throughout the movie. After making its debut at the Sundance Film Festival, it got a theatrical release from IFC, a physical media release from RLJ, and then dropped onto the Shudder streaming service, where it was even featured on The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs. Along the way, it did so well that IFC Films and Shudder announced that they were developing a sequel last year… and now, Variety has confirmed that In a Violent Nature 2 is scheduled to head into production with September, with filming to take place somewhere in Canada.

The first film had the following synopsis: When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year old crime, his body is resurrected and becomes hellbent on retrieving it. The undead golem hones in on the group of vacationing teens responsible for the theft and proceeds to methodically slaughter them one by one in his mission to get it back – along with anyone in his way. In a Violent Nature stars Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, Cameron Love, Reece Presley, Liam Leone, Charlotte Creaghan, Lea Rose Sebastianis, Sam Roulston, Alexander Oliver, and Lauren-Marie Taylor. It was produced by Peter Kuplowsky and Shannon Hanmer.

Kuplowsky and Hanmer are producing In a Violent Nature 2, with Nash returning as screenwriter. Emily Gotto, Nicholas Lazo, and Samuel Zimmerman are overseeing the sequel’s development for Shudder.

When the sequel was first announced, Scott Shooman, the head of AMC Networks’ Film Group, said, “ In a Violent Nature demonstrated that there continues to be a yearning for new perspectives in the horror landscape. We knew immediately that this distinctive take on the slasher would enthrall fans and are glad to see the community embrace a new slasher icon in Johnny. With the sequel, we aim to prove that Johnny can be bigger, meaner, and his kills can only get more impressive. ” Kuplowsky added, “ In a Violent Nature was originally conceived as a meta-sequel within a fictional slasher series, so we were always imagining mayhem beyond the scope of the original film. That we now have the opportunity to continue following Johnny on his restless walk has us feeling incredibly grateful to our incredible partners at IFC Films / Shudder who believed in Chris’ vision from day one. We are thrilled to return for a new chapter and are excited to deploy Johnny as a conduit to further experiments in the genre. “

