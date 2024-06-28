In a Violent Nature: slasher that follows the killer has received a digital release

Writer/director Chris Nash’s slasher movie In a Violent Nature had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (you can read a review by Chris Bumbray right HERE), and IFC gave the film a theatrical release at the end of May (which is when Tyler Nichols wrote his review and interviewed the director and stars). The movie will be reaching the Shudder streaming service sometime later this year – but in the meantime, it has already received a digital release and is available to watch in the comfort of your home right now! You can check it out on Amazon at THIS LINK, where it can be rented for the price of $6.99 or purchased for $14.99.

Here’s the official synopsis: When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year old crime, his body is resurrected and becomes hellbent on retrieving it. The undead golem hones in on the group of vacationing teens responsible for the theft and proceeds to methodically slaughter them one by one in his mission to get it back – along with anyone in his way.

In a Violent Nature stars Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, Cameron Love, Reece Presley, Liam Leone, Charlotte Creaghan, Lea Rose Sebastianis, Sam Roulston, Alexander Oliver, and Lauren Taylor. It was produced by Peter Kuplowsky and Shannon Hanmer.

While In a Violent Nature‘s Shudder premiere date still hasn’t been announced, Shudder’s Samuel Zimmerman previously told Variety, “ Chris had such a clarity of vision with what this film is. It takes elements of very classical slashers and the very classical slasher aesthetic, but I understood the language he wanted to tell it in. At the time he was talking about films like Gerald Kargl’s Angst, which is one of my favorite home invasion films from Austria from the early ’80s. It has really revolutionary cinematography, so I knew he wanted to make this artful slasher that didn’t reject the hallmarks, but evolved the language of it forward and gave you a different perspective by tying you to the monster himself. “

Will you be watching In a Violent Nature now that it has received a digital release? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and if you caught the movie during its theatrical run, let us know what you thought of it.