Interview: In A Violent Nature Director and Stars Hype Up Their Slasher With A Gus Van Sant Twist

We talk to the filmmakers about whether they used Friday the 13th for inspiration and why it was so important for the kills to be practical.

When In A Violent Nature was first revealed to the world at Sundance, I was giddy with anticipation. As a massive slasher fan, I’ve always wanted a slasher seen through the lens of the killer. There are limitless possibilities and could provide the right spark to reinvent the whole subgenre. At least, that’s what I’ve always believed. But the reaction to the film was mixed, with our own Chris Bumbray giving the film a 6/10. I agree with his assessment, as the film doesn’t entirely come together like I’d want it to. It seems as though the goal was to make a Gus Van Sant film versus to make something that respected and subverted the types of slashers that came before it. Instead, it’s a rather lame affair with more bad acting than you know what to do with.

I was able to chat with stars Ry Barrett and Andrea Pavlovic about what it’s like to portray a Jason-style slasher and final girl. I absolutely jumped at the chance to pick apart the mind of someone who gets to inhabit a hulking killer. It’s not every day you get to bond over the logistics of fake-killing someone. I also got to talk with director Chris Nash about his approach to the film. I was expecting a lot more Friday the 13th influence but instead got a lot of Gus Van Sant. I can see a certain sect of people really attaching themselves to this film. I’m just not sure they’ll be slasher fans.

In A Violent Nature plot:

When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year old crime, his body is resurrected and becomes hellbent on retrieving it.

