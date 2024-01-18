Indiana Jones video game trailer presents a globe-trotting, puzzle-solving, Nazi-punching adventure

The first gameplay trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has been released, which offers a great look at the upcoming video game.

Set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, the first-person, single-player game finds sinister forces scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power connected to the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them — Indiana Jones. You’ll become the legendary archaeologist in this “ cinematic action-adventure game from MachineGames, the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, and executive produced by Hall of Fame game designer Todd Howard. “

The role of Indiana Jones is played by Troy Baker, best known for playing Joel in The Last of Us video games, and it sounds like he was a major asset to the production. “ He’s not only a very good actor, he also contributes quite a lot to actually make the game better, ” MachinesGames’ co-founder and lead game designer Jerk Gustafsson told Entertainment Weekly. “ When we go through with [motion-capture blocking], there’s a lot of adjustments and changes, not only to the script itself, but also to how we set up the scenes, how we set up the cameras. Troy is much more a part of the development team than we usually see just because he’s in those blocking sessions. “

The game also features Marios Gavrillis (Bruce Wayne in the German-language version of Gotham Knights) as Emmerich Voss, a villain with the same goals as Indy. “ He is searching for those major mysteries and those things that are unknown to the rest of the world, ” Gustafsson said. “ That’s a big part of what’s driving him. So when it comes to that obsession, they are very much alike. I think that that’s the key element here that makes this a very, very interesting antagonist for Indiana Jones. ” Alessandra Mastronardi (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) plays Gina Lombardi, an investigative journalist who teams up with Indy. “ I don’t know how deep I want to go into that at the moment, ” Gustafsson teased. “ I would say that she is also somewhat of a resistance journalist, and that has been an important part as well for shaping this character to make sure that Gina has her own goals. “

Gustafsson added that he wants The Great Circle to feel like a long-lost Indiana Jones movie from the ’80s. As Indy, you’ll be able to choose your approach, be it sneaking around targets and taking them out with stealth and distractions, or engaging in a full-on brawl. Of course, there will also be plenty of puzzles to solve as you explore locations around the globe. After Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, it’s fun to have an old-fashioned Indy adventure to look forward to. The game will be released on Xbox later this year.

What did you think of the video game trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle?