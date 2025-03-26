Interview: David Ayer and David Harbour Talk A Working Man

Interview with both David Ayer and David Harbour about their latest, the Jason Statham action feature, A Working Man

By

Ever since Jason Statham shot to stardom, I’ve found myself quite the fan. Whether it’s Crank, The Transporter, or Safe, I dig the guy. And his latest, the David Ayer directed A Working Man, happens to offer a fun time with the on-screen action. Jason Statham portrays Levon Cade, a good dad and a construction worker. However, when a local girl is taken, he decides to help out a friend, and retool his special skills. Yep, the dude has a history in the world of counter-terrorism. The film also stars Michael Pena, Jason Flemyng, and David Harbour.

We recently had the pleasure of speaking one on one with both Mr. Harbour and Mr. Ayer. For David, he discussed working with Ayer and Statham. And while he has a smaller role, the actor commands the screen every single time. As for Ayer, we talked about taking on an action flick that deals with a serious subject matter. He opened up about the idea of continuing with the character in further chapters. He also discussed bringing a bit more reality into the feature. A Working Man feels very much like a more grounded Statham flick, and it also allows for a nice bit of escapism.

Check out A Working Man this Friday at a theatre near you. The film is based on the novel Levon’s Trade, written by Chuck Dixon and originally published in 2014. Dixon is best known for his work in the comic book world, and over the last forty-plus years he has written for the likes of The Punisher, Conan, The Simpsons, G.I. Joe, Moon Knight, Freddy Krueger, and many more. He was DC Comics’ most prolific Batman writer in the 1990s and even took part in the famous Knightfall story arc – you know, the one where Bane (a character Dixon co-created) breaks Batman’s back. Sylvester Stallone wrote the screenplay adaptation.

Source: JoBlo.com
Tags: , , ,
icon More Interviews
Interview: David Ayer and David Harbour Talk A Working Man
Interview: Brett Gelman, Ashley Benson and Anthony Carrigan get into the uncomfortable side of McVeigh
Magazine Dreams, trailer, Jonathan Majors
Interview: Jonathan Majors tells us why he needed to see Magazine Dreams through to the end
Interview: Eric Bauza and Candi Milo get looney as Daffy, Porky, and Petunia for The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
View All

About the Author

3177 Articles Published
facebook

JimmyO is one of JoBlo.com’s longest-tenured writers, with him reviewing movies and interviewing celebrities since 2007 as the site’s Los Angeles correspondent.

Latest A Working Man News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles