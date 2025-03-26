Interview: David Ayer and David Harbour Talk A Working Man

Ever since Jason Statham shot to stardom, I’ve found myself quite the fan. Whether it’s Crank, The Transporter, or Safe, I dig the guy. And his latest, the David Ayer directed A Working Man, happens to offer a fun time with the on-screen action. Jason Statham portrays Levon Cade, a good dad and a construction worker. However, when a local girl is taken, he decides to help out a friend, and retool his special skills. Yep, the dude has a history in the world of counter-terrorism. The film also stars Michael Pena, Jason Flemyng, and David Harbour.

We recently had the pleasure of speaking one on one with both Mr. Harbour and Mr. Ayer. For David, he discussed working with Ayer and Statham. And while he has a smaller role, the actor commands the screen every single time. As for Ayer, we talked about taking on an action flick that deals with a serious subject matter. He opened up about the idea of continuing with the character in further chapters. He also discussed bringing a bit more reality into the feature. A Working Man feels very much like a more grounded Statham flick, and it also allows for a nice bit of escapism.

Check out A Working Man this Friday at a theatre near you. The film is based on the novel Levon’s Trade, written by Chuck Dixon and originally published in 2014. Dixon is best known for his work in the comic book world, and over the last forty-plus years he has written for the likes of The Punisher, Conan, The Simpsons, G.I. Joe, Moon Knight, Freddy Krueger, and many more. He was DC Comics’ most prolific Batman writer in the 1990s and even took part in the famous Knightfall story arc – you know, the one where Bane (a character Dixon co-created) breaks Batman’s back. Sylvester Stallone wrote the screenplay adaptation.