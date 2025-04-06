Interview: Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck Talk Freaky Tales

We interview directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck about Freaky Tales, their love letter to eighties grindhouse flicks.

By

The weekend sees the release of a movie we really dug when we caught it at Sundance way back in 2024. The film is Freaky Tales, which is a kaleidoscopic tribute to 80s movies. Set in Oakland in 1987, the film features a memorable collection of tales centred around the various violent encounters our heroes (and anti-heroes) have with a collection of Neo-Nazi skinheads terrorizing the city. Notably, it’s the only Sundance movie since The Raid 2 that I can remember that ends with a kung fu massacre.

It’s directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who started their careers with lower-key Indies like Half Nelson and Mississippi Grind before directing the billion-dollar-grossing Captain Marvel. Freaky Tales plays like a mash-up of the two sensibilities, with it having the edge of an indie, but the scale and excitement of a blockbuster (as well as a particularly cool A-list cameo).

Recently, we spoke with the directing duo about their approach to the film, which counts rising superstar Pedro Pascal among its main cast members. Check it out, and if you get the chance to see Freaky Tales, give it a shot. It’s a real gem. 

