Interview: Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, Naomie Harris and More Talk Black Bag

Steven Soderbergh is undoubtedly an inspired and original filmmaker. From his critically acclaimed debut feature Sex, Lies, and Videotape to the recent Presence, he always approaches his work with style and generally a strong script without catering to the norm. Black Bag is a spy thriller. There is a little mystery, but more than anything, it offers a unique way to explore the genre. The cast is exceptional. It includes Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett, Tom Burke, Marisa Abela, Rege-Jean Page, Naomie Harris, and Pierce Brosnan. It’s a sharp feature that examines a little treachery with top-notch performances. Soderbergh continues to impress with his two very different, recent releases.

As you can imagine, it’s quite the feeling to sit across a Zoom screen with folks like Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender. Having admired both of their work from the beginning, talking about this sharp thriller was extra special. First up, I spoke with Fassbender, Marisa Abela, and Rege-Jean Page. The trio gave high praise to the director and screenwriter David Koepp. I was especially impressed by Ms. Abela’s work opposite Mr. Page, the two opened up about creating their on-screen story.

Then came Ms. Blanchett, Tom Burke, and Naomie Harris. For Cate, I asked her about taking on a familiar genre, yet one that is far more intimate than what we’ve come to expect from spy flicks. Both Tom and Naomie discussed bringing the characters to life, and yes, there was much praise for Steven Soderbergh. All six of these incredible talents gave terrific insight into the filmmaker. And yes, they all are excellent in the film. Don’t let the lengthy dinner scenes scare you; Black Bag is a fantastic thriller that moves effortlessly until its final frame.

Black Bag opens in theatres this Friday. It’s well worth a trip to the movies.