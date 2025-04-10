Interview: Barbie Ferreira, John Leguizamo, and Tracie Laymon talk Bob Trevino Likes It

Stepping into Bob Trevino Likes It, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I had not watched any trailers, but the premise looked intriguing. And frankly, this flick moved me. In the semi-autobiographical feature, Barbie Ferreira portrays Lily Trevino, a young woman with an incredibly toxic relationship with her father (an excellent performance from French Stewart). When he “blocks her” and refuses to take her calls, she desperatly searches for his Facebook account. She finds Bob Trevino. Just not the one she expected.

Recently, I sat down with the talent to talk about the new film. I was especially impressed with Tracie Laymon. The filmmaker was incredibly gracious and a joy to talk to. She opened up about the story behind the film, and how she approached bits of her life into the fictionalized account.

Sitting down with Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo was also quite enjoyable. The two give such impressive performances in the film. They opened up about the roles, and working with a director like Ms. Laymon. And yes, the two bring this sometimes tear inducing flick to life. It was a real pleasure chatting with the three of these fine talents. Check out Bob Trevino Likes It. It’s nice to see such a sweet film get a little attention. Here’s hoping it gets discovered.