Interview: Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. Talk Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

Last week, we gave you part one of our Porsche adventures and chatted with Tucker Tooley and Christian Gudegast on their latest. And now it’s time for the two fellas that earned a lot of love in Den of Thieves the first time around. Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. return for a bigger crime story, with a twist and turn or two. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera brings back Big Nick and Donnie Wilson, even after their rocky beginning. Den of Thieves 2 (look for our review Thursday evening) opens this Friday at a theatre near you.
Gerald Butler is fantastic to speak with. And talking to both he and O’Shea together is especially enjoyable. The two opened up about taking the story to a larger world and working together again. For Jackson, he opened up about his trouble with typecasting early in his career after Straight Outta Compton. The two actors were especially engaging, and the chemistry they have in the film is evident when you sit down for a conversation.
This sequel involves a balls-to-the-wall diamond heist in Europe, with ‘Big Nick’ O’Brien (Gerard Butler) and Donnie Wilson (O’Shea Jackson Jr.) burying the hatchet for a bullet-chewing-caper that could set them up for life. Here’s the official synopsis: In Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Big Nick is back on the hunt on the mean streets of Europe, closing in on Donnie, who is embroiled in the dangerous world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s biggest diamond exchange. The film was directed and written by Christian Gudegast, who also wrote and directed the first movie.
