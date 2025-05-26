Interview: E. Coli, overly nice killer dogs, and other craziness made the Production of A Breed Apart truly Once in a Lifetime!

I’m not sure there are many people that even remember the Wes Craven-produced film The Breed from 2006. Boasting performances from Michelle Rodriguez and Oliver Hudson, it came and went without much fanfare. Which makes it the perfect candidate for a reboot! Updating the story to be about influencers heading to an island, things go awry when the dogs on the island start attacking them. Because if there’s one group of people I’d love to see get attacked by rabid dogs: it’s influencers.

I chatted with directors Nathan and Griff Furst about the challenges of filming in Guatamala that included nearly everyone on the cast/crew getting sick. Page Kennedy (who will always be Radon Randell from Blue Mountain State to me) was very transparent about how he went to bat for his character. And Riele Downs gets into how the dogs were actually much nicer than the film would have you believe. Not only were these interviews so insightful, but they made me want to be on set during the production, as it sounds like an absolute blast. Check it out in the video above!

A BREED APART plot:

When Violet accepts an invitation to a private island with some of the world’s most famous social influencers, she expects a weekend of unrivaled viral opportunity. She soon becomes part of her own horrific reality show when the guests are pitted against each other to capture the island’s legendary man-eating dogs before they become victims of the monstrous canines. Hayden Panettiere, Virginia Gardner and Grace Caroline Currey star in a hilariously harrowing tale of terror.

A BREED APART is now available on digital and on demand..