A Breed Apart trailer: reimagining of The Breed reaches theatres in May

Back in 2006, the late, great Wes Craven produced a killer dog movie called The Breed (watch it HERE), which was directed by Nicholas Mastandrea from a screenplay by Robert Conte and Peter Martin Wortmann and starred Michelle Rodriguez, Oliver Hudson, Taryn Manning, Eric Lively, Hill Harper, Nick Boraine, and Lisa-Marie Schneider. Now a remake (or an “unconventional reimagining,” as they’re calling it) of The Breed is in the works, going by the title A Breed Apart – and Lionsgate is planning to give the film a theatrical release on May 16th. With that date just one month away, a trailer for A Breed Apart has dropped online, and you can check it out in the embed above.

On the same day as the theatrical release, A Breed Apart will also be available On Demand and On Digital.

Brothers Nathan and Griff Furst directed A Breed Apart, and are also producing it through their Curmudgeon Films shingle. The Fursts are no strangers to killer animal movies, as Griff’s previous directing credits include Trailer Park Shark, Ghost Shark, Swamp Shark, Lake Placid 3, Alligator Alley, and Arachnoquake. The brothers teamed up to direct the 2018 movie Nightmare Shark.

We’ve previously heard that the film will follow an eclectic group on a mission to search for abandoned dogs on a remote island — an expedition that ends in terror. Deadline unearthed more information, discovering that the project is “more accurately a sequel of sorts and is set after events of the first film. The new picture originally bore the same name, but the title has now been tweaked.” Here’s the official synopsis: When Violet accepts an invitation to a private island with some of the world’s most famous social influencers, she expects a weekend of unrivaled viral opportunity. She soon becomes part of her own horrific reality show when the guests are pitted against each other to capture the island’s legendary man-eating dogs before they become victims of the monstrous canines.

The cast includes Hayden Panettiere of Scream 4 and Scream VI; Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner, who also shared the screen in Fall; and Page Kennedy, who had to deal with man-eating sharks in The Meg and Meg 2: The Trench. Currey’s character is Violet, “ a rebel icon and badass on a mission to search for abandoned dogs on a remote island which leads to complete adrenaline-fueled terror. ” Kennedy is playing Farmer John, “ a country-rapper who provides comedic relief. “ Also in the cast are Joey Bragg (Liv and Maddie), Troy Gentile (The Goldbergs), and Riele Downs (Henry Danger). Bragg’s character is influencer Vince Venture.

The 2006 film The Breed had the following synopsis: Two close brothers, Matt and John head to an exotic island for a week of fun and relaxation. Joined by Matt’s girlfriend Nicki, Sara, and a friend Noah, the group intend on having a week of relaxation, fun and spending quality time together. However, after one of them is viciously attacked by a dog, the friends decide to leave the island early – only to find their sea plane set adrift by the dogs. As the day goes on, the friends find themselves fighting for their lives against a vicious pack of mutated dogs who don’t intend on the group making it out alive off the island…

