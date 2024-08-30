A Breed Apart: Hayden Panettiere joins the reimagining of The Breed

Back in 2006, the late, great Wes Craven produced a killer dog movie called The Breed (watch it HERE), which was directed by Nicholas Mastandrea from a screenplay by Robert Conte and Peter Martin Wortmann and starred Michelle Rodriguez, Oliver Hudson, Taryn Manning, Eric Lively, Hill Harper, Nick Boraine, and Lisa-Marie Schneider. Now a remake (or an “unconventional reimagining,” as they’re calling it) of The Breed is in the works, going by the title A Breed Apart , and Deadline reports that Hayden Panettiere, who worked with Craven on Scream 4, has joined the cast!

Brothers Nathan and Griff Furst are directing A Breed Apart, and are also producing it hrough their Curmudgeon Films shingle. The Fursts are no strangers to killer animal movies, as Griff’s previous directing credits include Trailer Park Shark, Ghost Shark, Swamp Shark, Lake Placid 3, Alligator Alley, and Arachnoquake. The brothers teamed up to direct the 2018 movie Nightmare Shark.

We’ve previously heard that the film will follow an eclectic group on a mission to search for abandoned dogs on a remote island — an expedition that ends in terror. Now, Deadline has unearthed more information, discovering that the project is “more accurately a sequel of sorts and is set after events of the first film.” The new picture originally bore the same name, but the title has now been tweaked.” The story begins when a pack of dogs escape during the making of a fictional The Breed 2 movie during filming on a remote island. Years later, a group of YouTubers are drawn to the island to try and find the canines in a project they hope goes viral and which is the brainchild of influencer Vince Venture. The reality is that they face a fight for survival and each of the influencers must use their unique skills to stay alive.

Panettiere joins previously announced cast members Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner, who also shared the screen in Fall, and Page Kennedy, who had to deal with man-eating sharks in The Meg and Meg 2: The Trench. Currey’s character is Violet, “ a rebel icon and badass on a mission to search for abandoned dogs on a remote island which leads to complete adrenaline-fueled terror. ” Kennedy is playing Farmer John, “ a country-rapper who provides comedic relief. “

Other new additions to the cast include Joey Bragg (Liv and Maddie), Troy Gentile (The Goldbergs), and Riele Downs (Henry Danger). Bragg’s character is influencer Vince Venture.

The 2006 film The Breed had the following synopsis: Two close brothers, Matt and John head to an exotic island for a week of fun and relaxation. Joined by Matt’s girlfriend Nicki, Sara, and a friend Noah, the group intend on having a week of relaxation, fun and spending quality time together. However, after one of them is viciously attacked by a dog, the friends decide to leave the island early – only to find their sea plane set adrift by the dogs. As the day goes on, the friends find themselves fighting for their lives against a vicious pack of mutated dogs who don’t intend on the group making it out alive off the island…

Does A Breed Apart sound interesting to you? What do you think of Hayden Panettiere joining the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.