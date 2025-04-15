Interviews

Interview: Anthony Anderson, Patricia Riggen, Christopher Farrar, and Marsai Martin Talk G20

The latest action feature that proves, yet again, that Viola Davis is a damn good action star is G20. In it, she takes on the role of the President of the United States. Except she can throw down with the best of them. Directed by Patricia Riggen, you can certainly see the love the filmmaker has for the classic “Christmas” flick Die Hard. Instead of an off-duty officer, we have the POTUS, who is willing to do anything to keep her family safe – as well as everybody else. It’s a fun flick, one that manages to bring a whole lot of baddies to the surface after a terrorist organization takes over the G20 summit. The film also stars Anthony Anderson, Christopher Farrar, and Marsai Martin as the First Family. If you are looking for a little escape, check out Viola kicking butt this weekend.

Recently, we spoke with Patricia Riggen, the film’s director. And yes, she wears her adoration for Die Hard on her sleeve. The filmmaker has made a loving tribute that stands on its own. She also spoke about her inspiration for taking this setting to a much larger environment. She discussed working with Ms. Davis and her impressive performance in The Woman King. We also spoke with the “First Family.” It was terrific speaking with the very talented Anthony Anderson. They chatted about working with Viola and the action involved. Anthony and the young actors, Christopher Farrar and Marsai Martin, were very nice to speak with.

G20 reached Prime Video on April 10th, and if you need a little old-fashioned butt-kicking from a tough lead, you’ll probably be in the mood for G20. Check out our review HERE.

