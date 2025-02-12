It’s President Viola Davis vs. Homelander in the new trailer for the Prime Video action film G20

Amazon’s newest action flick picks up the Die Hard/Air Force One tradition as Viola Davis takes down terrorists at the G20 summit.

From time to time, sometimes the President gets in on the action themselves as they take matters into their own hands with movies like Independence Day, White House Down and, of course, Air Force One. Additionally, the movie Widows showed that Viola Davis was capable of crossing over into the action genre. Now, the Academy Award-winning actress goes full-on Harrison Ford as a President who takes on a group of terrorists in the new trailer for G20. Prime Video has released the new trailer where Davis goes up against The BoysAntony Starr.

The official plot synopsis reads,
“When the G20 summit comes under siege, U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Academy Award winner Viola Davis) becomes the number one target. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed thrill ride.”

Patricia Riggen (The 33Under the Same MoonGirl in Progress) directs G20 from a script by Caitlin Parrish, Erica Weiss, Logan Miller, and Noah Miller, with a story by Logan Miller and Noah Miller. According to Prime Video’s official description, G20 follows U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Viola Davis), who becomes the number one target after the G20 summit – an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 sovereign countries, the European Union (EU), and the African Union (AU) – comes under siege. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country, and safeguard world leaders. The film will be available to stream in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“This is Viola Davis as you’ve never seen her—heroically kicking tons of ass in a global thrill ride,” said Riggen. “With G20, I wanted to make the kind of classic, edge-of-your-seat action film that I’ve always been such a fan of, but one that draws on the high stakes of our modern and technologically advanced world we live in. I hope to give audiences an experience that will captivate them from start to finish.”

Starring alongside Viola Davis in G20 are Anthony Anderson as Derek Sutton, Marsai Martin as Serena Sutton, Ramón Rodríguez as Agent Manny Ruiz, Douglas Hodge as Oliver Everett, Elizabeth Marvel as Joanna Worth, Sabrina Impacciatore as Elena Romano, Christopher Farrar as Demetrius Sutton, and Antony Starr as Rutledge.

G20 is a high-stakes action film with a lot of heart,” said producers Davis and Julius Tennon. “It boasts a fantastic ensemble cast, and is rooted in the fundamental drive we all have to protect the people and places that matter most to us,” said producer Andrew Lazar.

Source: Prime Video
