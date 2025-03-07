New G20 images show Viola Davis and Antony Starr face off

New pics tease more of the upcoming action vehicle, which has Viola Davis go full-on Harrison Ford as a President in action.

Last month, Amazon released the trailer for G20, which shows Viola Davis flexing more than her acting muscle as she plays the US President who is taken hostage by terrorists at the G20 Summit and the action kicks in when she takes matters into her own hands. ScreenRant now gives us a new look at the movie with these newly released images featuring The Boys‘ Antony Starr as the main villain.

The official plot synopsis reads,

“When the G20 summit comes under siege, U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Academy Award winner Viola Davis) becomes the number one target. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed thrill ride.”

Patricia Riggen (The 33, Under the Same Moon, Girl in Progress) directs G20 from a script by Caitlin Parrish, Erica Weiss, Logan Miller, and Noah Miller, with a story by Logan Miller and Noah Miller. According to Prime Video’s official description, G20 follows U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Viola Davis), who becomes the number one target after the G20 summit – an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 sovereign countries, the European Union (EU), and the African Union (AU) – comes under siege. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country, and safeguard world leaders. The film will be available to stream in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“This is Viola Davis as you’ve never seen her—heroically kicking tons of ass in a global thrill ride,” said Riggen. “With G20, I wanted to make the kind of classic, edge-of-your-seat action film that I’ve always been such a fan of, but one that draws on the high stakes of our modern and technologically advanced world we live in. I hope to give audiences an experience that will captivate them from start to finish.”

Starring alongside Viola Davis in G20 are Anthony Anderson as Derek Sutton, Marsai Martin as Serena Sutton, Ramón Rodríguez as Agent Manny Ruiz, Douglas Hodge as Oliver Everett, Elizabeth Marvel as Joanna Worth, Sabrina Impacciatore as Elena Romano, Christopher Farrar as Demetrius Sutton, and Antony Starr as Rutledge.

“G20 is a high-stakes action film with a lot of heart,” said producers Davis and Julius Tennon. “It boasts a fantastic ensemble cast, and is rooted in the fundamental drive we all have to protect the people and places that matter most to us,” said producer Andrew Lazar.

G20 starts streaming April 10 on Prime Video.