Interview: Laurence Fishburne and Mikael Håfström discuss their Space Thriller, Slingshot

It’s been a while since we’ve gotten a great thriller set in space. Sure, the Dune‘s and Star Wars of Hollywood have given us plenty of spectacle over the years but sometimes I want a smaller story. One that connects on a more human level. And Slingshot does just that, providing a look at a possibly compromised mission to Titan. We follow these three astronauts as they deal with paranoia both about the mission and the intentions of the other astronauts on board. It’s quite the thrill ride and you can check out my glowing review of the film HERE.

I chatted with both Laurence Fishburne as well as director Mikael Håfström about the film. While it took everything in me not to mention 1408 to Mikael, you know I had to mention Event Horizon to Mr. Fishburne. Those opportunities only come along so much, after all. But we also dove into Slingshot and why it stands out from other films set in space. The biggest standout to me was that this could have easily been a stage play, with its usage of a singular setting and character over spectacle. These were such enlightening chats and it’s clear both have a love for this project that you don’t always see during film promotion. Here’s hoping that this can break the August curse and audiences give it a chance, because this is a journey that’s more than worth it.

Slingshot plot:

A psychological thriller starring Casey Affleck and Laurence Fishburne, SLINGSHOT follows an elite trio of astronauts aboard a years-long, possibly compromised mission to Saturn’s moon Titan. As the team gears up for a highly dangerous slingshot maneuver that will either catapult them to Titan or into deep space, it becomes increasingly difficult for one astronaut to maintain his grip on reality.

SLINGSHOT will be available in theaters nationwide on August 30, 2024.