Casey Affleck and Laurence Fishburne encounter space madness as a crucial mission unravels in Mikael Håfström’s Slingshot trailer

Space travel is not for the weak. It takes a special kind of person to brave the cosmos and not recoil from insignificance while coming to grips with how small we are in an ocean of stars and infinite possibilities. If you’re not careful, the weight of your mission and the isolation that comes with the job can warp your senses, making you see and hear things that are not there. In Mikael Håfström’s Slingshot trailer, Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea, A Ghost Story, Light of My Life), Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix, John Wick, Contagion), and Tomer Capone (The Boys, Fauda, One Week and a Day) star in a psychological thriller about three astronauts making Ren and Stimpy’s case of space madness look like child’s play.

Here’s the official synopsis for Slingshot courtesy of Bleecker Street:

A psychological thriller starring Casey Affleck and Laurence Fishburne, Slingshot follows an elite trio of astronauts aboard a years-long, possibly compromised mission to Saturn’s moon Titan. As the team gears up for a highly dangerous slingshot maneuver that will either catapult them to Titan or into deep space, it becomes increasingly difficult for one astronaut to maintain his grip on reality.

Mikael Håfström (The Rite, 1408, Evil) directs Slingshot from a script by R. Scott Adams and Nathan Parker. Emily Beecham (Daphne, Little Joe) and David Morrissey (The Walking Dead) also star.

In today’s Slingshot trailer, Affleck, Fishburne, and Capone embark on a mission to Titan. Groggy from years of cryosleep, the crew wonders if hibernation, stress, and loneliness are beginning to warp their minds, with Affleck’s character being affected the most. When parts of the ship become damaged, and the call to abandon the mission or risk it all with a dangerous slingshot maneuver presents itself, the team starts to unravel with nowhere to turn. Remember. In space, no one can hear you scream.

Today’s Slingshot trailer depicts an intense thriller with gripping performances and distorted reality taking center stage. Audiences won’t have to wait long to join Affleck, Laurence, and Capone on their life-altering missions, as Slingshot charts a course for theaters on August 30, 2024.