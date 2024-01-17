Interview: Malcolm McDowell discusses Son of a Critch + Tease of His Next Rob Zombie Project

If you’re like me and haven’t heard of CBC’s Son of a Critch, I hope to change that. Like The Goldbergs, this sitcom is based on the life of its creator and also happens to be set in the 80s. But if there’s one thing missing from that show that Critch has in spades, it’s Malcolm McDowell. The actor has had such a storied career that seeing him in a sitcom is surprising. Yet everything about it works, and he looks to be having an absolute blast. So I was excited to be able to talk to both McDowell and the series creator, Mark Critch, about their show. I watched the first two episodes of the new season, and this kind of show is right up my alley. Very light-hearted, it has a bit of a Wonder Years vibe, and I love the “on-the-nose” narration. Check out the interview above to see if you’d like it, too.
And being the horror fan that I am, I had to ask Mr. McDowell whether or not he was planning another collaboration with Rob Zombie. And his response might surprise you (I know it did me). So even if you’re not a sitcom fan, I included a little bit of something for everyone.
Son of a Critch synopsis:
Based on the award-winning, best-selling memoir from Mark Critch (host of CBC’s long-running This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Son of a Critch is the hilarious and very real coming of age tale set in 1980’s Newfoundland. It’s a heartfelt window into the life of a 14-year-old boy – much older than his years – who uses comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and find his place in the world.
Mark has always been a late bloomer. But this season, we see him finally start to bloom. As the season begins, we find that Mark has anxiously made his first awkward steps into junior high. He’s now in grade nine and should be king of the castle. One year on top before the cycle starts anew in high school where he’ll find himself once again at the bottom rung. Until then, grade nine brings the promise of being the Big Man On Campus. But is Mark ready for junior high?
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE