Interview: Malcolm McDowell discusses Son of a Critch + Tease of His Next Rob Zombie Project

Malcolm McDowell clearly loves his role on Son of a Critch and was kind enough to talk to us about some of his other work as well!

If you’re like me and haven’t heard of CBC’s Son of a Critch, I hope to change that. Like The Goldbergs, this sitcom is based on the life of its creator and also happens to be set in the 80s. But if there’s one thing missing from that show that Critch has in spades, it’s Malcolm McDowell. The actor has had such a storied career that seeing him in a sitcom is surprising. Yet everything about it works, and he looks to be having an absolute blast. So I was excited to be able to talk to both McDowell and the series creator, Mark Critch, about their show. I watched the first two episodes of the new season, and this kind of show is right up my alley. Very light-hearted, it has a bit of a Wonder Years vibe, and I love the “on-the-nose” narration. Check out the interview above to see if you’d like it, too.

And being the horror fan that I am, I had to ask Mr. McDowell whether or not he was planning another collaboration with Rob Zombie. And his response might surprise you (I know it did me). So even if you’re not a sitcom fan, I included a little bit of something for everyone.

Son of a Critch synopsis: