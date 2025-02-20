Interview: Osgood Perkins, Theo James, Rohan Campbell, and more talk The Monkey

Last year, Osgood Perkins’s oddity Longlegs captured horror fans’ attention. The Nicolas Cage-starring thriller earned plenty of fans from critics and audiences alike. And now, Perkins has returned with one of the wackiest splatter flicks you’re likely to see in cinema. The Monkey is an adaptation of Stephen King’s short story. The film offers Theo James, Christian Convery, and Colin O’Brien the chance to play twin brothers. It also features a fine performance from Rohan Campbell, the star of Halloween Ends. Looking for a return to over-the-top and blood-soaked shenanigans in horror? The Monkey will hit the right beats.

Recently, I had the great pleasure of chatting with some of the stars of The Monkey. Stepping into the room to speak to Theo James and Osgood Perkins, I offered a little nostalgia for Osgood. My first job in Los Angeles was at a record/video store. It was one that had quite a collection of celebrity customers. Our store had a wall of autographs just from the many that we had stopped by, including several regulars. One of them happened to be the late, great Anthony Perkins. I remember first meeting him, and talking about video games.

As I shared that story with Osgood, he replied smiling, mentioning the store’s name and where it had been located. It’s long gone now, but I will always have a soft spot for Music Plus. And frankly, Perkins’ reaction was terrific, and clearly, it brought back memories. We went on to have a great interview. And as we wrapped up, he said, “It was good to see you again.” And yes, it was. Osgood is a kind gentleman, so it was lovely having that video store connection.

In addition to James and Perkins, we also spoke to Convery, O’Brien, and Campbell. It was terrific speaking to both O’Brien and Convery. The two actors faced the same challenges Mr. James took on. And all three talents shined. As for Rohan, I spoke to him at a convention a couple of years back, and it was great to see him again. He discussed playing the role of “Thrasher” and working with a director like Perkins. The performances all work in this wildly violent and bloody comedy horror flick. If you dig a little “splatter horror” then you are going to go ape for The Monkey!

Check out The Monkey in theatres this weekend. Read our review HERE!