Interview: Stephen Lang, Ayelet Zurer, and more discuss the David and Goliath show, House of David

Everyone, religious or otherwise, knows the story of David and Goliath. The hulking brute taken down by an armorless boy with a rock has been a story used for inspiration for Millenia. Now Prime Video is expanding that story into its own 8 episode series, House of David. You may be asking yourself: “But how can they make a brief battle last 8 episodes?” Turns out, there’s so much more to the story with King Saul and the Prophet Samuel being nearly as important as our famous leads.

I sat down with the cast of House of David to go over the production. Stephen Lang could not have been kinder, stealing the show both in the series and the interview. Maybe it’s just all my years of watching his films, but I never expected him to be such a laid back thespian. He’s a true treasure. Ayelet Zurer and Ali Suliman get into how the Bible served as a great research tool (and I made sure to gush about her Daredevil: Born Again return which she seems absolutely pumped for). Finally, David and Goliath themselves, Michael Iskander and Martyn Ford gave some insight into the pressures of the battle, given that the entire season builds towards it.

House of David plot:

HOUSE OF DAVID tells the story of the ascent of the biblical figure, David, who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel. The series follows the once-mighty King Saul as he falls victim to his own pride. At the direction of God, the prophet Samuel anoints an unlikely, outcast teenager as the new king. As Saul loses his power over his kingdom, David finds himself on a journey to discover and fulfill his destiny, navigating love, loss, and violence in the court of the very man he’s destined to replace. As one leader falls, another must rise.

HOUSE OF DAVID will be available on Prime Video on February 27, 2025

*Premieres with three episodes at launch and one episode weekly thereafter.